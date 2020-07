International students studying in the United States on an F-1 or M-1 student visa won't be able to continue their studies in the fall if their school only offers online classes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings," a news release said The Department of Homeland Security's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) normally limits the number of online classes a nonimmigrant student can take under its student visa program. SEVP officials had relaxed those limits for the spring and summer semestersdue to the coronavirus, but the new order eliminates those temporary exemptions for the fall 2020 semester.The ruling comes as schools across the country attempt to navigate how to safely reopen this fall as COVID-19 cases continue to tick upward