What's new

Students in Tibetan middle school play soccer beneath magnificent snow-covered Himalaya mountain peaks

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,689
-5
83,787
Country
China
Location
China
Students in Tibetan middle school play soccer beneath magnificent snow-covered Himalaya mountain peaks
A PE teacher filmed his PE class in rural village middle school high up in the Himalaya mountains and posted on the Chinese social media, the mindblowing beauty wowed the netizens

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom