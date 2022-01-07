beijingwalker








Students in Tibetan middle school play soccer beneath magnificent snow-covered Himalaya mountain peaks
A PE teacher filmed his PE class in rural village middle school high up in the Himalaya mountains and posted on the Chinese social media, the mindblowing beauty wowed the netizens
