Students in Hong kong watch live the return of the Chinese volunteer army fallen heros on TV in schools, vow to serve the country in the future

Hong kong high school students receive PLA military training and sing "Ode to the Motherland" on PLA battle ship
Lyrics (original)
Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today
Over the mountains, across the plains
Cross the Yangtze and Huang River
Tis’ the dear home of ours,
the grand and beautiful land of China
Hail the Chinese people stand up from today
We are united, affectionate, and strong as steel!
Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today
We work tirelessly, we share bravery
Splendid is our Five-thousands years history
How many challenges we have encountered
To gain today's liberation
We love peace, we love our motherland
But we pledge to tear any aggression
Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today
People's republic is thriving
As the oriental rising sun
Great leader Mao is pointing the path toward victory
Our future is bright and fruitful
We the people will enjoy her plenteousness!
Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today!