Students in Hong kong watch live the return of the Chinese volunteer army fallen heros on TV in schools, vow to serve the country in the future

Middle school Students in Hong kong watch live the return of the Chinese volunteer army fallen heros during the Korean war on TV in schools, The students vow to study hard and become capable people to serve the country in the future.

Many soliders of the Chinese volunteer army were originally from Hong kong, this fact makes the Hong kong students very proud.

 
Hong kong high school students receive PLA military training and sing "Ode to the Motherland" on PLA battle ship



Lyrics (original)
Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today
Over the mountains, across the plains
Cross the Yangtze and Huang River
Tis’ the dear home of ours,
the grand and beautiful land of China
Hail the Chinese people stand up from today
We are united, affectionate, and strong as steel!

Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today
We work tirelessly, we share bravery
Splendid is our Five-thousands years history
How many challenges we have encountered
To gain today's liberation
We love peace, we love our motherland
But we pledge to tear any aggression

Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today
People's republic is thriving
As the oriental rising sun
Great leader Mao is pointing the path toward victory
Our future is bright and fruitful
We the people will enjoy her plenteousness!

Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today!
 

