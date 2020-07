Students from Pakistan, volunteer of makeshift hospital among them, beaten outside Bishkek

JULY 20, 2020Students from Pakistan were beaten by locals outside Bishkek, Abbas Said, one of students, told AKIpress.A group of students from Pakistan were on picnic in the Koi-Tash hills outside Bishkek. A group of local men attacked the Pakistani students. One of students was hit and he fell on the ground injuring his head. Abbas tried to help his friend, but got his nose broken. He needs surgery now.Abbas was one of volunteers working in daytime in-patient facility at School No. 95 in Bishkek. He could not come to his workplace for health reasons.