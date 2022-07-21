What's new

Students forced to remove bra at example halls in India

Police in India registered a case after a student appearing for the national medical examination was told to take off her underwear.

The incident took place in the southern Indian state of Kerala last Sunday, when the girl was allegedly told she would not be allowed inside the exam centre if she refuses to remove her bra.

Outcry after teenage students forced to remove bra at exam hall in India

Police have registered a criminal case in incident
It's India after all I am not surprised at all things like that happen everyday most of the news doesn't even make to the media that's why the global poll ranked India as the world's most dangerous country for the women


Exclusive: India most dangerous country for women with sexual violence rife - global poll

India is the world's most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence and being forced into slave labor, according to a poll of global experts released on Tuesday.
Poll ranks India the world's most dangerous country for women

A survey of global experts puts Afghanistan and Syria in second and third place, with the US the only western nation in the top 10
Another quality post on PDF.
 

