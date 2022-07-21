Students forced to remove bra at example halls in India

Police in India registered a case after a student appearing for the national medical examination was told to take off her underwear.
The incident took place in the southern Indian state of Kerala last Sunday, when the girl was allegedly told she would not be allowed inside the exam centre if she refuses to remove her bra.
The incident took place in the southern Indian state of Kerala last Sunday, when the girl was allegedly told she would not be allowed inside the exam centre if she refuses to remove her bra.
Outcry after teenage students forced to remove bra at exam hall in India
Police have registered a criminal case in incident
www.independent.co.uk