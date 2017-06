A Student Who Had Nothing To Do With Cows Was Stabbed By Gau Rakshaks In Haryana



Yes, you read that right.

A BA second year student, Shivam, was

stabbed by alleged members of a cow protection group , who had gathered in Gohana town of Haryana's Sonepat district to protest against a rally against beef ban in Kerala.

When he refused to do, not being a photographer himself, a fierce altercation broke out.

but was stabbed thrice by the main accused

fighting for his life.

Mohammad Akhlaq was hounded out of his home in Dadri

Later, he was lynched in broad daylight.

Dalits in Gujarat were beaten up for removing the carcasses of cows

A dairy farmer in Rajasthan was assaulted to death by a mob for ferrying cattle from an animal market

the ruling government, led by the BJP, has been consistent in its silence

Yet murder after murder of human beings falsely accused of crimes related to bovines don't seem to elicit a fraction of the passion that a dead cow does in these self-appointed vigilante groups.