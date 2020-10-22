Student serves legal notice against HSC auto pass

Student serves legal notice against HSC auto pass Higher Secondary Certificate examinee Shatabdi Roy on Thursday served a legal notice asking the government to cancel its decision of passing all candidates on the...

Updated: 00:39, Oct 09,2020Higher Secondary Certificate examinee Shatabdi Roy on Thursday served a legal notice asking the government to cancel its decision of passing all candidates on the basis of the result of the Secondary School Certificates in three days.The candidate in her notice also asked the government to evaluate HSC results on the basis of the test examination results of the examinees.On behalf of Shatabdi Roy, Supreme Court lawyer Shihab Uddin Khan served the legal notice to the secondary and higher secondary division secretary, the director general of the DSHE and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education’ chairmen through registered post.Shatabdi Roy said in the notice that the education ministry’s decision would affect many candidates in many ways and cause irreparable loss to their academic career.She in the notice said that she had a lower GPA of 4.22 in the SSC but now she worked hard in college to improve her result in the HSC exam.‘But the result will not improve if the result of HSC examinees are prepared on the basis of the SSC result,’ she said. She also said that there would be a stigma for the students who are not eligible to pass in the HSC but they would be considered passed.The government on Wednesday announced cancellation of this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations due to the COVID-19 situation and said that the candidates would be evaluated on the basis of their SSC and equivalent exams and JSC exams results by December.Total 13,65,789 students under 11 educational boards registered to take in this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations which was scheduled to begin on April 1.