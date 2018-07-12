Student asked to convert, stabbed in South Kashmir

Victim Speaks

An engineering student belonging to a minority community suffered minor wounds when she was stabbed by two masked men on Monday, days after she was allegedly harassed and asked to convert, at Tral in South Kashmir district of Pulwama district.Police has taken a suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case in the Tral Police Station against unidentified attackers."They (victim or family) did not lodge FIR. Police has registered an FIR on its own. We are investigating whether there is any link to stabbing and alleged claims of forced conversion. We are investigating both leads," said Zahid Malik, SSP Awantipora.The girl, an engineering student in the Islamic University of Science and Technology (ISUT) at Awantipora, said she was harassed by some students who asked her to offer namaz and keep Roza."One of the students even threatened me. They were passing comments. My father also met the Vice-Chancellor to complain about the incident," she said.Some days later two bike-borne masked youth stabbed her. However she tried to save herself and in the process she received the wounds.Mushtaq Siddiqui, Vice-Chancellor of IUST, said a proctoral committee has probed the matter and the varsity authority has also complained to the police."We have complained to the police. However, she lives in an area where both communities are living amicably, and it seems some group is trying to disturb the harmony there," he said.The girl alleged some of her classmates, including a girl, harassed her during Ramzan. She said she was forced to observe fast and wear a headscarf by her classmates, and indicated a link between the two incidents.