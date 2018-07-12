/ Register

Student asked to convert, stabbed in South Kashmir

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by LASER, Jul 12, 2018

  Jul 12, 2018 #1
    LASER

    LASER FULL MEMBER

    An engineering student belonging to a minority community suffered minor wounds when she was stabbed by two masked men on Monday, days after she was allegedly harassed and asked to convert, at Tral in South Kashmir district of Pulwama district.

    Police has taken a suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case in the Tral Police Station against unidentified attackers.

    "They (victim or family) did not lodge FIR. Police has registered an FIR on its own. We are investigating whether there is any link to stabbing and alleged claims of forced conversion. We are investigating both leads," said Zahid Malik, SSP Awantipora.

    The girl, an engineering student in the Islamic University of Science and Technology (ISUT) at Awantipora, said she was harassed by some students who asked her to offer namaz and keep Roza.

    "One of the students even threatened me. They were passing comments. My father also met the Vice-Chancellor to complain about the incident," she said.

    Some days later two bike-borne masked youth stabbed her. However she tried to save herself and in the process she received the wounds.

    Mushtaq Siddiqui, Vice-Chancellor of IUST, said a proctoral committee has probed the matter and the varsity authority has also complained to the police.

    "We have complained to the police. However, she lives in an area where both communities are living amicably, and it seems some group is trying to disturb the harmony there," he said.


    Victim Speaks
    The girl alleged some of her classmates, including a girl, harassed her during Ramzan. She said she was forced to observe fast and wear a headscarf by her classmates, and indicated a link between the two incidents.

    http://www.dnaindia.com/india/repor...-2634588?utm_source=quora&utm_medium=referral
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #2
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Propaganda
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #3
    Trisonics

    Trisonics FULL MEMBER

    What about this?
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #4
    inder

    inder FULL MEMBER

    normal practice .
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #5
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Yeah so

    Why dont you try out Islam atleast you wont have your stupid caste system wars.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #6
    inder

    inder FULL MEMBER

    you abolished caste ? in pakistan ? kammi kamin , chattha , awana , nai ,dhobi darzi , teli ?
    lol ...........lol ............................:-)
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #7
    Trisonics

    Trisonics FULL MEMBER

    I already am. In Hinduism we believe, the path to God is many. Ultimately, all paths converge. However, I don't have the need to ask anybody to follow my path.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #8
    Kuru

    Kuru FULL MEMBER

    Propaganda it is. Everyone knows that there is no compulsion in islam.

    That was so kind of him. I wonder why this guy didn't get "Hilal e Pakistan" for sharing such a peaceful message to humanity.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #9
    Gurkha13

    Gurkha13 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Yea everything is a Propaganda for you
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #10
    inder

    inder FULL MEMBER

    this is normal when they are in majority .
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #11
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Great.

    Is caste system over now?

    Yeah

    It is pure Propaganda.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #12
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    his version of Ghar wapsi but in a non-violent way unlike yours

    really?
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #13
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    I saw the Video.

    Wait are you suggesting that this is some sort of islamic terrorism or something ?
     
  Jul 12, 2018 #14
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

  Jul 12, 2018 #15
    Trisonics

    Trisonics FULL MEMBER

    It never will be over. Can you tell me why some are elite and some admins and some other moderators and some other newbies on this forum?


    Pakistanis obviously don't understand terrorism. You are no different. For the record, I didn't but you seem to think its logical to think that way.

    You don't come across as very smart. Context never applies in your posts.
     
