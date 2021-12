Strongest Army in Europe [ Turkish Army ]

Turkish Army has more UCAVs than all Europe combined

Turkey is number 1 in the world who used UCAVs as actively to destroy Air Defense Systems like S300 , BUK , PANTSIR , also Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , IFVs , etc-- Bayraktar TB-2-- ANKA-S-- AKINCIBayraktar TB-2ANKA-STurkish AKINCI UCAVs will be enough to wipe out enemy Air Defense Systems , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , etcthanks to Turkish Defense Industry to arm AKINCI UCAVs with-- 280 km SOM-B network enabled Cruise Missiles to hit Air Defense Systems like S300VM-- 250 km KUZGUN-TJ joint strike Missile with IIR seeker to hit mobile Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR, TOR-M2 and BUK-- 150 km TRLG-230 laser guided Missile to hit even moving targets-- 65 km GOKDOGAN air to air missile to hit Attack Helicopters or UCAVs-- 30 km MAM-T laser guided Bomb-- 8 km UMTAS anti Tank Missile with top attack capability to destroy TanksLength : 12,3 mHeight : 4,1 mWingspan : 20 mMTOW : 5.000 kgPayload : 1300-1500 kgEndurance : 24 hoursService ceiling : 40.000 feet-- AESA Radar-- SATCOM-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence Computers