Strong earthquake strikes China's southwestern Sichuan province

Strong earthquake strikes China's southwestern Sichuan province​


Sept 5 (Reuters)
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck a mountainous area in the west of China's Sichuan province after midday on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.
The epicentre was located at the town of Luding at a depth of 16 kilometers, the centre said, about 180 km (111 miles) southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu.

Netizens from as far away as Changsha and Xian said they had felt the quake in Sichuan.

Minutes later, a second quake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the city of Yaan near Luding, according to the centre.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Locals received the earthquake warning from the national earthquake monitoring system on their cellphones 30 seconds before this earthquake. 30 seconds are not enough for the people to get to the safety, useless..

 
Locals received the earthquake warning from the national earthquake monitoring system on their cellphones 30 seconds before this earthquake. 30 seconds are not enough for the people to get to the safety, useless..

Correct me if I am wrong but you cant increase that time since it would mostly be based on sesimic reading, which would trigger the meter of an impending earthquake, not couple of minutes or hours before
 

