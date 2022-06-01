What's new

Strong earthquake hits China's Sichuan province

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,521
-4
90,630
Country
China
Location
China

Strong earthquake hits China's Sichuan province​

June 1, 2022

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Wednesday, state media reported.

The quake struck Lushan county, near the city of Yaan, at 5:00 p.m. (0900 GMT) and was at a depth of 17 kilometers, the state television quoted China Earthquake Networks Center as saying.

The epicenter is 113 kilometres from Sichuan's capital Chengdu.

No casualties have been reported so far.

In 2013, Yaan was hit by strong earthquake, killing more than 100 people and injuring thousands.

www.reuters.com

Strong earthquake hits China's Sichuan province

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Wednesday, state media reported.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ejaz007
Sichuan earthquake: Three killed, dozens injured in Chinese province
Replies
0
Views
334
ejaz007
ejaz007
ejaz007
7.6 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Indonesia
Replies
3
Views
368
ejaz007
ejaz007
JackTheRipper
Jakarta Struck by 6.7 Magnitude Quake, No Tsunami Potential
Replies
0
Views
256
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
truthfollower
At least 20 killed as 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocks parts of Balochistan
Replies
1
Views
362
Aesterix
Aesterix
beijingwalker
This time, Tibet stands silent as Olympics return to China
Replies
3
Views
286
Char
Char

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom