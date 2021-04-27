Strong Assam earthquake rattles Bangladesh The quake was at a depth of 28.9 km

The quake was at a depth of 28.9 km

TBS Report28 April, 2021, 08:25 amLast modified: 28 April, 2021, 09:27 amRepresentational Image. Photo: CollectedRepresentational Image. Photo: CollectedA strong earthquake has jolted Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh at 8:24am today.According to India's National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale originated in Sonitpur, Tezpur of Assam. The first earthquake was recorded at 7:51 am and (IST) according to the seismology centre, it was centred 43 km west of Tezpur.There were three aftershocks following the first major earthquake, one around 7:55 am (IST) and other two were felt few minutes after that. The aftershocks measured 4.0, 3.6 and 3.1 on the Richter Scale.Guwahati, Magalaya and northern districts of Bangladesh also felt the hit of the massive tremor.Local lawmakers and citizens were seen tweeting pictures of damage caused by the tremors.