Strong Assam earthquake rattles Bangladesh

BANGLADESH
TBS Report
28 April, 2021, 08:25 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2021, 09:27 am

The quake was at a depth of 28.9 km
www.tbsnews.net

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A strong earthquake has jolted Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh at 8:24am today.
According to India's National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale originated in Sonitpur, Tezpur of Assam. The first earthquake was recorded at 7:51 am and (IST) according to the seismology centre, it was centred 43 km west of Tezpur.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387236254765391875

There were three aftershocks following the first major earthquake, one around 7:55 am (IST) and other two were felt few minutes after that. The aftershocks measured 4.0, 3.6 and 3.1 on the Richter Scale.

Guwahati, Magalaya and northern districts of Bangladesh also felt the hit of the massive tremor.

Local lawmakers and citizens were seen tweeting pictures of damage caused by the tremors.
 
