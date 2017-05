In the past I have posted streams of simulated warfare between various forces within a mid range combat simulator run by a friend of mine. I decided to have him do something showing the fairly real unpredictability and variance of Air Warfare even in a computer program and what just basic smart combat controllers can do and so can stupid ones. In addition, the idea was to show an emphasis on why in today's modern warfare scenario; stand-off is the name of the game for any side to avoid losing assets even against an inferior enemy.



The most suitable and known element was to do a PAF vs IAF simulation.

Each IAF asset in a reasonable strike package is simulated as below. It is important to state that in terms of Radar capability, electronic warfare capability,RCS and weapons fit; efforts have been made to give it truest to the immediate future. For the most part, No biased superiority was given to PAF equipment and for the most part IAF equipment is superior in most respects(because we have the usual cry babies sure to comment).

In addition, all IAF assets are linked by simulated "AFNET" which shares radar data.

There was no participation by the user in any of these so to not add a human tilt to either side.

However, friendly side is shown as IAF hence the terrible radio chatter (my friend would appreciate any help with local voices) is from the IAF side.

Lastly, AI pilot skills have been kept at random for both sides. So both sides had a mix of experienced flyers and rookies.

This simulation was run at least 15 times and the results varied EVERY TIME. I asked for the 4 most different results.

To keep a control,the strike package which remained unchanged in its ingress and package pattern to allow uniformity.

The package consisted of the following:

4 x M2K-9 -- This was the main strike package with one flight tasked with a coastal target and the other was to hit an associated airfield close by.

4 x Su-30MKI --These were Providing a low-med escort to protect the flight from air assets.

2 x Rafale DH-- SEAD Aircraft tasked with taking out ADA radars.

2 x Rafale EH-- Escort for SEAD

2 x Su-30MKI -- Decoy Strike package simulating a more western approach

2 x Tejas mk.1-- Decoy Strike package simulating a more western approach

1 x C-130J -- Commando Unit simulating a drop to hit a terrorist camp

1 x Mi-8SAR-- Simulating pickup of raid or SAR

1 x A-50Ehl Proving AEW