Strike Corps reorientation comes for Ladakh but Army needs larger restructuring

PanzerKiel said: Absolutely no use of recce elements, as a results, all units were operating without having any idea about the enemy they were facing (deployment pattern, weapons dug in, where were they located....etc)



Complete lack of supporting of infantry, as a result attacking armor was forced to withdraw each night, surrendering all gains.....since you require infantry to hold ground so that armor could be freed for further operations...



Absolutely no artillery support was planned nor given....despite there were three major artillery HQs available (Artillery 11 Div, 1 Armored Division and 4 Corps Artillery).....artillery assets were available but were not used to soften up enemy positions nor interdicting enemy's incoming reserves, not even for harassing fire....



Wrong use of armor....instead of going around enemy's defences, they continued to bash on directly against enemy's defences....



1 Armored Div was never used as a whole Div...it was instead used in the form of shallow regimental jabs which were too soft to make any dent...



No ground recce was done in peacetime, the Division staff didnt have even upto date terrain maps of the area they were supposed to operate in war....



GOC 1 Armored Division was completely absent during the battle, he did not try to control the battle and left it to the Brigade and unit commanders to fight their own independent battles.....once he was being appointed, he told himself that he wasnt ready to command an Armored Div but even then he was appointed.



Just some points from my side regarding PA 1 Armored / 11 Div ops.PA failed to exploit the unprepared defences of 4 MD after their rout. This gave them time to put up a hasty defence first which then transformed into a deliberate one.5 AB's initial push managed to find the gap south of the rail line leading towards Khem Karan (6 Lancer's action) which was not exploited and the regiment was called back. IA then managed to plug this gap. Overall, 5 AB's failure was their bad recce of the front which deprived them of any knowledge of IA defences and their gaps.4 AB then again attacked in a void. First, they themselves were not a potent enough force to force a defensive reaction on 4 MD. Their outflanking move failed in the sense that they bumped again into 4 MD. Again, bad recce....its nothing out of the world, just procedural mistakes...and in this case, as it turned out, bad map reading skills on the part of 4 AB commander who was twice corrected by the CO of under commander MIB but even then did not pay any heed to it.Moreover, 4 and 5 ABs always started their attacks late in the day, which left precious little day time to operate. Moreover, both brigades made it their business to give up their daily gains after last light and retire to their respective leaguers. They fought for the same area each day.I am always full of admiration for GOC WC, Gen Harbaksh, for the role he played in 65 War. As commander of almost all the IA troops who took part in 65 war, he proved his mettle. He was always found wherever IA was about to break. He made his personality felt and did not feel shy in visiting the critical sectors of his front whenever there was a need. This thing was found lacking on PA's side. In case of Khem Karan as well, for me, GOC WC played the role of no less than a Strike Corps which strengthened 4 MD.Some analysis of Khem Karan battle...It was good tankable terrain, though the tall grass obstructed observation at times.There was a clear lack of judgement and anticipation on the part of PA commanders.Southern approach, which was empty and founded by 6 Lancers, was not exploited.Infantry-tank cooperation was a serious issue.Poor wireless discipline as well, one PA armored unit continued to transmit everything in clear, without code.The PA bridgehead was one big mismanaged operation in which almost everything went wrong.No articulating HQ in the form of a Corps HQ to control and coordinated the ops of 1 AD and 11 ID.No artillery was used for the attacks against 4 MD defences even though two divisional artillery and one Corps artillery brigades were available.PAF was not utilized against 4 MD defences.PA operation in total ignorance of IA strength and defences. It was due to procedures related to recce not being followed.This time, IA made the same mistake which PA did. Hurling tanks against fixed defences.PA missed another golden opportunity when 2 IAB was suddenly called to support IA 15 Div. 2 IAB remained away and returned after 48 hours, a fact not seen or detected by PA.Khem Karan was finally defended by PA's one infantry brigade and an armored brigade.For IA, it was now a matter of prestige to re-capture Khem Karan. However, there were no reserves with 11 Corps or WC for this task. Therefore, 4 Sikh, which was sorely tired after its capture of Barki, was pulled out and launched in an infiltration op. 2 Mahar was also launched.CO 4 Sikh was even reminded of 12 Sep, the date of Battle of Saraghari, by GOC WC so that he would make a supreme effort.CO 4 Sikh initially objected to his unit's op due to...-ordered to infiltrate the same night on which he arrived, without any rest.-He had not fully assembled is unit yet.-Unfamiliar AOO.- He was given just one night to go through PA infantry brigade supported by an armored brigade.4 Sikh was subsequently decimated since PA opened fire at close range. 4 Sikh managed to hit a cauldron which was ringed by PA dug-in tanks, SP guns and infantry. Many became POWs. Almost 200 all ranks of 4 Sikh participated in this attack.IA tried one last, major and desperate attack on 21/22 Sep before the ceasefire.However, IA had again faulty int regarding PA defences. PA also had dug-in all tanks which proved difficult to eliminate. IA armor, again, was again in support role of infantry instead of leading the infantry. This time, PAF intervened and took out IA artillery gun positions first. IA lack of training in night operations was also evident since they continuously used star shells and flares which provided PA gunners with good indications of IA troops.....and also, as usual, there was no sign of IAF, which should have intervened massively.