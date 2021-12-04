What's new

Street lynching in Sialkot, role of TLP in new Xenophobia, and Army.

When goons of TLP announced their march to Islamabad in October. PTI Buzdar who was picked God knows how he was made Punjab CM, cannot be held responsible as he is nobody, but federal govt wanted to stop the March. Later TLP continued, PTI seemed determined to stop it as TLP was leaving arson and dead bodies behind, Army Chief Bajwa jumped in and met Moon Mufti, Muneeb, and AKD, and then TLP was let go, all criminals including Rioter-in-Chief , Saad Rizvi were released.

How long these mobs shall be killing Shias, Ahmadis (they are non muslims as per constitution), Police and other less-than-equal-Muslim. We the ordinary Pakistanies on this forum who always support Army just for the sake of Pakistan should demand that if there is any Nexus between Army and TLP, then all responsible generals should be court martialed.
No one Above Law, no one above Pakistan.

Otherwise, let these goons rule Pakistan and we shall be done with.

This is a serious discussion and involves a brewing crisis in Pakistan and we should talk objectively about it. It just cant be put under the carpet.
 
How many threads on one incident.

I am frankly concerned with the propaganda being done to show Pakistan in bad light just based on just one incident.
Minorities should be taking up arms. Stock up on weapons, and knives and ammo.
There are thousands of Hindus and Sikhs living happily in Pakistan. Let's not make a mountain of a mole.
 
there is no hope for this country . islam became tool in hands of these monkeys for everything . if you want to live better and secure life better move to west . its been 40 years now paksitna is in grip of extreamism . 80s 90s shia sunni war 2000s 2010s deobanids have destroyed pakistan and now brelvis from last 4-5 years taking toll . god know what next .
 
How many threads on one incident.

I am frankly concerned with the propaganda being done to show Pakistan in bad light just based on just one incident.


There are thousands of Hindus and Sikhs living happily in Pakistan. Let's not make a mountain of a mole.
This is a topic not for catharsis but to create awareness that letting religious bigots off the hook has serious murderous consequences for the state, Religion of Islam, and people.
 
This is a topic not for catharsis but to create awareness that letting religious bigots off the hook has serious murderous consequences for the state, Religion of Islam, and people.
Arresting and pushing these low level desperate uneducated people who are trying to make a living is useless. The funding that is coming across the border needs to be cut.
 
Minorities should be taking up arms. Stock up on weapons, and knives and ammo.
No! That will cause a civil war in Pakistan. Let law enforcement deal with these goons. Don’t act like goons by taking law into your own hand. Pakistan got to this shameful point because everyone loves to take law into their own hands .
When goons of TLP announced their march to Islamabad in October. PTI Buzdar who was picked God knows how he was made Punjab CM, cannot be held responsible as he is nobody, but federal govt wanted to stop the March. Later TLP continued, PTI seemed determined to stop it as TLP was leaving arson and dead bodies behind, Army Chief Bajwa jumped in and met Moon Mufti, Muneeb, and AKD, and then TLP was let go, all criminals including Rioter-in-Chief , Saad Rizvi were released.

How long these mobs shall be killing Shias, Ahmadis (they are non muslims as per constitution), Police and other less-than-equal-Muslim. We the ordinary Pakistanies on this forum who always support Army just for the sake of Pakistan should demand that if there is any Nexus between Army and TLP, then all responsible generals should be court martialed.
No one Above Law, no one above Pakistan.

Otherwise, let these goons rule Pakistan and we shall be done with.

This is a serious discussion and involves a brewing crisis in Pakistan and we should talk objectively about it. It just cant be put under the carpet.
There’s a video going around on social media it shows army handing out free money to tlp protestors. I don’t know when its from but all army generals involved should be severely punished and made a example out of
islam became tool in hands of these monkeys for everything
When we don’t teach Islam properly to our children and don’t teach them in schools than some random mullah can easily brainwash them.
3515C3ED-1896-4ECD-A2E9-679DB4584039.jpeg
 
there is no hope for this country . islam became tool in hands of these monkeys for everything . if you want to live better and secure life better move to west . its been 40 years now paksitna is in grip of extreamism . 80s 90s shia sunni war 2000s 2010s deobanids have destroyed pakistan and now brelvis from last 4-5 years taking toll . god know what next .
O bhai such bol dia karo …yeh group khud nhi ban jaty balky banay jaty hain aor lanat ho banany walon par
 
Pakistan will remain in the same current state, unless some great and disastrous catastrophe takes place, which shakes the roots of it's armed forces. That perhaps would be the time, when it may awaken from it's long slumber.
 
O bhai such bol dia karo …yeh group khud nhi ban jaty balky banay jaty hain aor lanat ho banany walon par
i will not go that far nor i can stop them . yes we can move away . i will say what is possible sir . those whom create groups and use them will never stop . almost every religous political ethical and student or any party in paksitan is made by establishment .
Pakistan will remain in the same current state, unless some great and disastrous catastrophe takes place, which shakes the roots of it's armed forces. That perhaps would be the time, when it may awaken from it's long slumber.
جس طرح کا پاکستانی معاشرہ بن چکا ہے یہ کہنا اب بجا ہو گا کہ اسلام کو پاکستان اور پاکستانیوں سے خطرہ ہے ۔
 
i will not go that far nor i can stop them . yes we can move away . i will say what is possible sir . those whom create groups and use them will never stop . almost every religous political ethical and student or any party in paksitan is made by establishmen
If we keep remain silent like this , one day they will kill our children too ,mark my words, this is the most easiest way of killing the one which u dont like , we surly have black future and now I know why whole world worried about our nukes
 
