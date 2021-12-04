Street lynching in Sialkot, role of TLP in new Xenophobia, and Army.

When goons of TLP announced their march to Islamabad in October. PTI Buzdar who was picked God knows how he was made Punjab CM, cannot be held responsible as he is nobody, but federal govt wanted to stop the March. Later TLP continued, PTI seemed determined to stop it as TLP was leaving arson and dead bodies behind, Army Chief Bajwa jumped in and met Moon Mufti, Muneeb, and AKD, and then TLP was let go, all criminals including Rioter-in-Chief , Saad Rizvi were released.



How long these mobs shall be killing Shias, Ahmadis (they are non muslims as per constitution), Police and other less-than-equal-Muslim. We the ordinary Pakistanies on this forum who always support Army just for the sake of Pakistan should demand that if there is any Nexus between Army and TLP, then all responsible generals should be court martialed.

No one Above Law, no one above Pakistan.



Otherwise, let these goons rule Pakistan and we shall be done with.



This is a serious discussion and involves a brewing crisis in Pakistan and we should talk objectively about it. It just cant be put under the carpet.