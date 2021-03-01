Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Street interview: What do Greeks and Turks think of each other?
Thread starter
dBSPL
Start date
8 minutes ago
dBSPL
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,242
14
9,058
Country
Location
8 minutes ago
#1
@Foinikas
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)
Menace2Society
Similar threads
How a tiny line on a map led to conflict in the Himalaya
Areesh
Mar 1, 2021
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Mar 3, 2021
Goritoes
Two Entrepreneurs Set Out for War-Torn Yemen in Search of a Brew That Could Change Coffee Drinking F
Sargon of Akkad
Mar 3, 2017
Replies
2
Views
943
Dec 17, 2019
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Conspiracies Surfaces After CDS Rawat’s helicopter crash
Latest: Pak Nationalist
2 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
Approach road linking 40 Sylhet villages damaged
Latest: bluesky
7 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Street interview: What do Greeks and Turks think of each other?
Latest: dBSPL
8 minutes ago
Members Club
China is now lowkey being blamed for the death of Bipin Rawat
Latest: jupiter2007
11 minutes ago
World Affairs
Karachi Metro Bus
Latest: jupiter2007
17 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: SQ8
Today at 3:53 AM
JF-17 Thunder
J
Steel Cutting Ceremony of Hangor Class Submarine held at KSEW
Latest: JawadKKhan
Today at 3:48 AM
Pakistan Navy
Mother of Rashid Minhas died today at age 95
Latest: Valar.
Today at 3:37 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Capabilities of PAF Dassault MIRAGE-III/V.
Latest: air marshal
Today at 3:18 AM
Pakistan Air Force
TTP refuses to extend ceasefire with government
Latest: akramishaqkhan
Today at 2:56 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Karachi Metro Bus
Latest: jupiter2007
17 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Strategic Stability and Nuclear Security – Global and Regional Perspectives
Latest: SQ8
Today at 4:03 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
K
Pakistan Forecast to Become World's 7th Largest Consumer Market By 2030
Latest: K_Bin_W
Today at 3:30 AM
Pakistan Economy
Afghan Taliban reject TTP claim of being a 'branch of IEA'
Latest: Titanium100
Today at 3:15 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
P
Let's Track: Imran Khan's Rs 1.1 Trillion Karachi Package.
Latest: Patriot forever
Today at 3:01 AM
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
NASA chief Bill Nelson 300 UFO sightings and ET life
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
37 minutes ago
Military Forum
IAF Helicopter Crash, A Case of CFIT or Nose Dive !
Latest: Trailer23
Today at 12:55 AM
Military Forum
The Greatest Fighter Jets
Latest: Trailer23
Today at 12:24 AM
Air Warfare
Battle of the Super Tanks - Kursk 1943
Latest: dexter
Yesterday at 11:57 PM
Land Warfare
The First Crusade (ALL PARTS)
Latest: dexter
Yesterday at 11:29 PM
Military History & Tactics
Country Latest Posts
Conspiracies Surfaces After CDS Rawat’s helicopter crash
Latest: Pak Nationalist
2 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
Approach road linking 40 Sylhet villages damaged
Latest: bluesky
7 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Roketsan KaraOK anti-tank missile to be inducted in Turkish army in 2021
Latest: IblinI
35 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
B
European AL: Complaint against Pinaki in Paris for anti-Bangladesh activities
Latest: bluesky
37 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Who will be the next Indian Army Chief of Defence Staff after Gen Bipin Rawat
Latest: jaybird
45 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom