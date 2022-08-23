Street Interview of the Chinese Gen Z in southern Guangdong province: Would you go to the war if China needs you to fight for the reunification



Street Interview of the Chinese Generation Z in southern Guangdong province: Would you go to the war if China needs you to fight for the country's reunification

Guys: I will, the country gives us so much, if the country needs me to fight, I will definitely go.

Question: What if you will die if you go, do you still want to go?

Guys: If it comes to that point, probably I would have run out of ammo and everything, then it would be a meaningful way to end my life, for me, surrender is never an option.



Girls: We will

Question: Why?

Girls: If our country is facing danger, we young people should come forward to the front.

Qestion: Are you afraid of death?

Girls: We are, we are all afraid of death, but if the country is in danger, it's our unshirkable responsibility to defend her.

Qestion: What if you will die if you go, do you still want to go?

Girls: We do, because if we don't go, someone else will go, if we don't die, someone else will die.