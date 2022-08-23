What's new

Street Interview of the Chinese Gen Z in southern Guangdong province: Would you go to the war if China needs you to fight for the reunification

Street Interview of the Chinese Generation Z in southern Guangdong province: Would you go to the war if China needs you to fight for the country's reunification
Guys: I will, the country gives us so much, if the country needs me to fight, I will definitely go.
Question: What if you will die if you go, do you still want to go?
Guys: If it comes to that point, probably I would have run out of ammo and everything, then it would be a meaningful way to end my life, for me, surrender is never an option.

Girls: We will
Question: Why?
Girls: If our country is facing danger, we young people should come forward to the front.
Qestion: Are you afraid of death?
Girls: We are, we are all afraid of death, but if the country is in danger, it's our unshirkable responsibility to defend her.
Qestion: What if you will die if you go, do you still want to go?
Girls: We do, because if we don't go, someone else will go, if we don't die, someone else will die.
 
We love Chairman Mao !
We know many Indians do

微信图片_20211114022106.png

maxresdefault (2).jpg

调整大小 mao-rally.jpg
nepal-maoists-katmandu-nepal-shutterstock-editorial-6919932c.jpg
 
too bad our resident beggar quit the forum, you'd have got a like from him.
India needs a Mao to break all its old shackles like caste system, superstition and unequal gender social stauts.... without having such a great figure emerged in the history to level all the ground and fundamentally change the social and political structure for India, the country's future development will be always at a bullcart speed.
 

