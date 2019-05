Thanks for the invitation and later just die for me in that khadda after that as you promised yesterdayI eat mutton,beef etc in all kinds of dishes be it curry,roast or with naan,roti.Mein zada nakhare nahi kertaAnd come on how you cannot like delicious meat curry or naan?Don,t worry thori der hai roza khulne mein ,phir jee bhar ka khanaKhadde mein hi apna ghar bana lena lol