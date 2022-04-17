Strategies for the stages of the plan for the Russian war in Ukraine and the decisive weapon in it

Today, on the tongues of most observers and analysts of the crisis of the Russian war in Ukraine, it is reported that Russia fell into the trap of NATO, which dragged it into a war of attrition in Ukraine, to lose its prestige and military ability, and to incur great material and military losses that make it be defeated by the war..



To answer that, we say yes, the Russians initially failed according to Putin’s military intelligence plan, which is very similar to the Russians’ 2014 plan in Crimea, in front of NATO’s counterintelligence plan..



No one expected that Russia would fight this war except by proxy, parallel to Western planning, but its direct entry into the war with the advice of a strategic planning department of political, military and security experts, has unseen dimensions, most of them at the present time, except for the strategic dimension based on the destruction of the entire Ukrainian infrastructure. Military and economic, to force it exclusively to the neutrality of the military and to make it a dependent on the European Union and dumping it with debts and obligations that do not make it say that it is re-existing..



The second goal is to bring down the hegemony of the West represented by NATO, especially America; However, this last strategic goal has not changed its significance so far..



However, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, had developed an alternative backup plan to the basic plan that failed intelligence with NATO intelligence, and the alternative Russian plan was with the help of the Chief of Staff, in the event that the basic plan that went to bring about a coup d'etat change of the Kyiv government and administration, with the least possible losses from both sides, failed. With the support and consolidation of this administrative, political, security and military coup, with the force of rapid intervention, especially from an independent secret professional force, most of which were the forces of the Green Maskers, they had previously had a prominent impact during the Russian takeover of the Crimea..



The alternative plan on the battlefield was, first, a well-studied escalating air and missile campaign targeting all the components of Ukrainian power and the infrastructure for that, and the second goal of the plan was to disperse the forces of Ukrainian defenses on the battlefield from the front of the Donbas region, by igniting the fronts of a number of Ukrainian cities of importance The strategy of Ukraine, in the forefront of which was the political capital of Kyiv, Kharkiv, the economic and industrial, Mariupol, was to attract and attract more and more efficient Ukrainian defense formations, relieve pressure on the separatist fronts, and open the way for them to expand further without direct Russian intervention in that..



For the success of this tactic, the Russians relied on independent tactic battalions, which lacked advanced armaments and abundant logistics, to instinctively prevent them from continuing long battles, because their combat strategies depend on the policy of hit and run, or what can be called reconnaissance by force; This is what deluded analysts that the Russian forces were unable to carry out successful penetrating and continuous attacks, while the goals of these attacks were to expose the latent Ukrainian defenses, direct support fire, urgent field artillery and missile targeting, and then delayed air support, provided that this is done with the retreat of the tactical units. The armored and mechanized vehicle is responsible for arming it only to protect itself, then to return to safe places to be reconfigured logistically in terms of rearmament, filling fuel, maintenance, medicine and food, and assigning the completion of reconnaissance combat missions to other tactical units alternately. Russia has prepared for this tactic east of Kyiv 52 hired tactical battalions independent of The basic formations of the Russian army, but with Russian commanding officers and non-commissioned officers..



In order not to focus the Ukrainian defense on eastern Kyiv in a way that enables it to carry out counterattacks that hinder the process of safe rebound of the Russian tactical units, the Russian military command worked to implement large Siberian army parachute landings, and air incursions by helicopters of independent elite forces, northwest of Kyiv, which seized air bases To implement airdrops for friendly supportive forces, represented by the Chechen special forces, they created a strong parallel front, but this time it was intrusive and not tactical, specialized in urban warfare and dispersed the Ukrainian defenses..



However, the successive influx of Ukrainian defenders into Kyiv from the south, southeast and west, making the two fronts difficult for the independent tactical Russian forces to the east, loyalists and airborne "VDV" and making them vulnerable to successful Ukrainian counterattacks, turned the magic on the magician and exhausted the Russian forces, which made the Russians They move the armored and mechanized formations of the Siberian Army from towards the north of Kyiv from the Belarusian lands, represented by a huge convoy of 27 km length, which raised the morale of the Russian forces surrounding the northeastern and western sectors of Kiev and sowed terror among the defending Ukrainian forces. Formations of North Siberian forces to enter early into the battle to create a northern front, and support the northeastern and western fronts as well, but the Ukrainian defensive pressure supported by individual Western weapons with high technology and lethality, increased losses in Russian armored vehicles, and exhausted Russian logistical efforts, to increase the formations that need For these supplies, which were dependent on rail access and some Air yards in some northwestern air bases, which prevented the heavy Siberian forces from increasing the support and auxiliary flow of the Russian forces in the northern sector, so it was necessary to create new fronts towards the south to be implemented by the Russian special formations located in the Crimea, as well as the Russian marines “Marskaya” Bekhota, however, these forces were shocked by strong advanced defenses in Kherson, which delayed the advance of these elite armed formations towards the southern Kyiv front..



The temporary solutions were to increase the support of the Russian independent tactical units with attack helicopters and close-support aircraft, such as the Sukhoi 25 Frogfoot, in addition to the ability of special exploratory forces to infiltrate and enter the heart of the capital Kyiv from the west, consisting of 400 members of the Russian Special Operations Forces Spetsnaz and about 2,600 of the The Wagner Special Shadow Forces, and this was done with the help of the intrusive Chechen forces advancing towards the center in Kyiv, and the task of these special ghost formations was to manage artillery and air fire with surgical strikes, most of them with ground and air smart munitions, against the Ukrainian command and control centers and against the supportive fire and forces of military and logistical support, for the front defense forces , as well as logistics warehouses in the heart of Kyiv..



The Russian command also moved a huge logistical convoy that was accompanying the convoy of the Siberian army and under its protection, bringing the length of the convoy to 65 km. These ambushes were not as feasible as the activities of Bayraktar’s reconnaissance and strike marches, which forced this huge combat and logistical formation to redeploy, position and hide in the forests and among the trees, and pushed additional new units from the combat formations to support the frontal formations north, north, east and west of Kyiv, because the Bayraktar drones are the star of defense The Ukrainian did not rely on its own self-immolation, but on the management of the fire of Ukrainian field artillery and missile groups towards the fixed and mobile Russian convoys..



Therefore, Russia hastened seriously to find military solutions to stop or limit the activity of Bayraktar drones by either jamming them with “Karsuka Four” electronic warfare systems or dropping them with “Pantsir” missiles specialized in shooting down small targets. However, Bayraktar’s latest S-class march was able to destroy One of those electronic systems as well as the Pantsir missile, so the Russians accelerated the production of the striking “Orion A” drone and equipped it with “Kornet M” laser-guided perishable missiles, which were successful in destroying many Bayraktar drones, in addition to developing suitable ground-based missile defense organizations that later proved effective..



This led to frontal stability for the Russians and a relative progression of the attacking tactical units and armored support units, until it was 15 km between them and the center of Kyiv..



Thus, these Russian combat groups achieved their strategic goal of dispersing and weakening the Ukrainian forces and keeping them away from the main fronts in the Donbass region, which is, as we mentioned, the main goal of the first phase, with the goal of destroying the strategic military and industrial infrastructure with regular air and missile strikes..



However, the British trainers managed through a vital tactic that relied on the extensive use of individual NLAW anti-armor missiles, and the appearance of the armor-killer Brimstone terrifying missile, which turned the scales of the battle and kept the Russian forces away from Kyiv from 15 km from the city center, up to a distance of 70 km, and forced the Russian command to Accelerate the announcement of the end of the first phase of the war..



The Brimstone missile, which was usually carried on armored vehicles in the form of four-slot launchers, each slot fired three missiles sequentially on the principle of "fire and forget", was operating by a self-guidance system through an electronic laser seeker and a millimeter radar guidance, up to a range of 8 km and at great speed and destroyed by a swoop. A super-explosive tandem destruction head, which far exceeds the power of the Javelin missile's impact, which significantly raised the bill for Russian human losses..



And this Brimstone missile changed the equation from heavy losses in vehicles only, to losses in equipment and lives, because the Russian counter tactic was that, in the event of the start of exposure to the Ukrainian ambushes, the immediate departure of the targeted mechanisms to reduce human losses. Far, en masse, and quickly, and swoops from above without being detected, in addition to having a lethal force that not even tank crews can escape from. Therefore, when the independent, armored and mechanized tactical formations withdrew, their withdrawal did not cover the attack helicopters, because Brimstone is also anti-hovercraft, as well as the British “Starstrike” missile that is most specialized in shooting down helicopters. Its withdrawal covered the long-range self-propelled Howitzer guns as well as the various types of missile launchers, especially the type launcher. ISDM Zemledeliye specializes in deploying active mines, the most important of which is the "Boom Tree" smart jumping mine, which is dropped by parachutes, and its fission area has a range of 30 meters in the air..



The tactical battalions were repositioned in the Donbass region and turned into defensive formations, and this strategy was also reflected in the re-entry of the elite Ukrainian forces from Kyiv to the Ukrainian east, where the Russian forces repositioned them, to perform maintenance for their mechanisms that are intended to be reconfigured and modernized or replaced with the latest, for example, tanks The Russians in the first stage are all old Soviet and are not equipped with active protection with reactive reactive shields, or laser blinding systems reinforced with special smoke shells that block all forms of guidance for anti-missiles, and were not provided with them previously for several reasons, the first of which is the fear that this technology will fall into the hands of NATO experts, and because the stage The first stage was a test stage for the readiness of the Russian forces in difficult and complex combat conditions, in addition to the fact that the first stage was a stage of practical and realistic field training with the Western enemy by proxy, and to make adjustments to the active protection systems, commensurate with the modernity of Western counter systems, and it is likely that the latest tanks of the first stage will supply Self-propelled guided missiles, fired from the barrel of 125 mm "Ataka" tanks of the Soviet 3rd generation tank The 3T-72 B missile has a range of 5 km, which is an increase from the range of its deaf missiles between 2 to 3 km, and from the type of missile "Reflex" known in the West as the most accurate and fastest sniper and also laser-guided for the Soviet T-80 BVM tank as well, and often these tanks will reinforce Especially in urban warfare with the devastating armored vehicle "Termanantor" with multiple direct-fire and direct-guided missiles, and TOS One-A "Solncipeuk" launchers meaning "sunflame", which can fire 24 220-mm rocket-propelled grenades within 6 seconds, at a range of more than 6 km and cover an area The effect of a single kicker is an area of 8 football fields..



It is expected that the Russian forces in the east and south will form the anvil of war, provided that the airborne forces will carry out massive air landings and incursions, and then air landings behind the Ukrainian forces in the east, provided that the latter will be occupied with a limited depth regressive attack carried out by the Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, with massive deep artillery support and preparation , may be preceded by an air prelude, and these strategic measures for the second stage will not occur until after the Russian crowds and their logistical equipment are completed in the Ukrainian east, and Mariupol and perhaps Odessa as well, i.e. the entire Ukrainian coast, are tightened, and through this the entire eastern Ukrainian up to Kyiv will be occupied. What is likely the possibility of this strategic air landing is the Russian exaggerated keenness not to re-acquisition of the Almaz S-300 system, which constitutes a disaster for air landing operations, and also because the parallel axis to the west of the Donbass region has poor soil until a certain distance and depth of heavy tracked armored vehicles, in addition to the fact that the spaces There are open, few open trees, in which hidden or camouflaged ambush units will not be formed, which have an activity against the vanguards of the landing represented by the air intrusion units with For the helicopters carrying the armed intrusion forces, including the Mi-171 and the offensive ones, such as the Mi-35, and often the main focus of the attack will be towards the north of the Belarusian land, because these forces carried out the Northern Storm maneuver before the start of the war, and because they also gained combat experience in the vicinity of Kyiv in the first stage From the war, and because the Siberian formations were the first to defeat the German Nazis in the vicinity of Moscow in World War II, and because Putin visited Belarus after the withdrawal of these forces in the first stage to it, and with the Russians, wherever Putin comes, victory comes..



As for the eastern axis, it will seem to be taken over by the massive air landing forces and VDV, after being supported by tanks that will be landed in occupied air bases inside Ukraine, with the addition of the additional crowds that are heading today towards Kharkiv, which are estimated to number 60 thousand fighters, from armored forces and infantry mechanical..



As for the southern axis of Kiev, the Russian marines, armored and mechanized forces in the Crimea will go to..



And it is likely that Russia will use, after air preparations with massive raids with blind bombs, huge explosive warehouses in the vicinity and suburbs of Kyiv, as a deterrent weapon and the beginning of a decisive victory that will accelerate the end of the final battle and reduce the danger of these promising Ukrainian weapons. Bombs, because its deadly effect includes above ground in the open or armored, and underground in fortified shelters, because it generates a huge opposite heat pressure wave back and forth in addition to killing by releasing air pressure that explodes the middle ear in the brain and causes internal fatal bleeding, and also kills Asphyxiation as a result of the massive and rapid withdrawal of oxygen towards the center of the explosion, and the impact of the Russian father of bombs exceeds the American mother of all bombs, "Moab", the massive airborne explosive MOAB by twenty times to cover with its deadly effect an area of more than 150 football fields or 180 residential squares, so it is considered the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the world. the world..



The explosive reactive substance of the father of bombs is ethylene oxide and aluminum borax, and it disperses this mixture in the form of a spray gas at a tremendous pressure speed, so that its percentage in the air becomes 6 percent, and it explodes by means of a special oxidizing explosive agent present in the explosive mixture. The father of bombs, the biggest plus of the power of its impact, is the application in it of nanotechnology by raising the impact power to its highest limit by using the high-accuracy maximum investment of the explosive reaction..



It is believed that the Russians have also secretly developed a massive explosive depot much more powerful than the father of bombs, its effect is approximately seven times greater than the father of the bombs, which Russia intended to use against the militants holed up in Jabal al-Zawiya in Syria before. Use this terrible and terrifying last equipment. It will be used in the center of Kyiv, not in the suburbs, and ends everything as a decisive weapon, not deterrence. It is believed that it depends on a special combination of industrial thermal mercury and reactive thermal carbon powder, and the weight of the father of the bombs is 7100 kg, satellite-guided, and received The new Russian strategic stealth bomber TU-160M White Swan..



Therefore, all circles close to the Russians are talking about the second stage of the attack being a declaration of a comprehensive war on Ukraine, in contrast to the first stage, which Russia called a (special military operation) with specific goals, and the tactic I referred to says that we will see for the first time since the beginning of this war Huge battles between regular forces on open lands..





Source: Analyses and observations based on different sources..