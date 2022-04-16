What's new

Strategies Armed forces can use to reduce civilian casualties when attacking Insurgent hideouts

Sainthood 101

I know recent campaign resulted in civilian deaths and of course most are gutted to hear of this news, we could create IDPs when campaign was in Pak but in Afghanistan we cant do that
Meaning lots of innocent people can die when targeting TTP hideouts
this thread is to discuss strategies Pak armed forces can use to minimize civil deaths while maximizing insurgent ones

Drones are definitely much better than f-ing jets man - like seriously whose bright idea is this?
Or we want to go to IK route? of letting it bleed on and waiting for them to negotiate

discuss!
@Signalian , @PanzerKiel @TNT @Dalit @Rafi
 
Dr. Strangelove

Having Drones always in the air gives us the ability to take out targets of opportunity. Simultaneously Covert Ground elements could be utilized to take out those hiding behind civilians. The enemy is clever we need to be more careful moving forward.
 
Rafi

Recon both in the optical and electronic are used to try to reduce collateral, but sadly it does occur, don't believe the takfiri hype their claims of civilian casualties are greatly exaggerated and are just being used for propoganda.


If we didn't care about civilians, we could level all the areas where this scum is hiding.
 

