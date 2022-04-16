Strategies Armed forces can use to reduce civilian casualties when attacking Insurgent hideouts

Sainthood 101
I know recent campaign resulted in civilian deaths and of course most are gutted to hear of this news, we could create IDPs when campaign was in Pak but in Afghanistan we cant do that
Meaning lots of innocent people can die when targeting TTP hideouts
this thread is to discuss strategies Pak armed forces can use to minimize civil deaths while maximizing insurgent ones
Drones are definitely much better than f-ing jets man - like seriously whose bright idea is this?
Or we want to go to IK route? of letting it bleed on and waiting for them to negotiate
discuss!
@Signalian , @PanzerKiel @TNT @Dalit @Rafi
