DG SPD calls on PM Imran
https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/online
August 22, 2020
Director General, Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad.
According to press release, DG SPD briefed the Prime Minister regarding initiatives of Strategic Plans Division. Prime Minister appreciated the role and contribution of SPD.
