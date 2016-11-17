Strategic Petroleum Reserves in Republic of India

Crude oil production during October, 2016 was 3050.87 TMT which is 1.90% and 3.20% lower than target and production achieved in October, 2015 respectively.

Crude oil production by ONGC during October, 2016 was 1872.31 TMT which is 1.38% lower than the monthly target and 1.94% less when compared with October, 2015.

Crude oil production by OIL during October, 2016 was 275.62 TMT which is 4.99% lower than monthly target but 3.64% higher than production in October 2015.

Crude oil production by Pvt. /JVs during October 2016 was 902.94 TMT which is 1.99% lower than the monthly target and 7.53% lower than October, 2015.

Natural gas production during October, 2016 was 2755.13 MMSCM which is 5.35% lower than the target for the month and 1.43% lower than the production in October, 2015.

Natural gas production by ONGC during October, 2016 was 1943.03 MMSCM which is 0.40% lower than the monthly target but 5.69% higher when compared with October, 2015.





2.2 Natural gas production by OIL during October, 2016 was 245.78 MMSCM which is 3.95% lower than the monthly target and 3.36% lower than October, 2015.

BVFCL – Namrup-II shutdown for 9 days

Natural gas production by Pvt. /JVs during October, 2016 was 566.32 MMSCM which is 19.56% lower than the monthly target and 19.36% less when compared with October, 2015.

Refinery production during October, 2016 was 21029.27 TMT which is 1.74% higher than the target for the month and 15.11% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year.

PSU Refineries’ production during October, 2016 was 11845.62 TMT which is 2.39% higher than the target for the month and 19.77% higher than the production achieved in the corresponding month of last year.

Production in JV refineries during October, 2016 was 1426.13 TMT which is 7.96% higher than the target for the month but 7.67% lower than the production achieved in the corresponding month of last year.

Production in private refineries during October, 2016 was 7757.53 TMT which is 0.29% lower than the target for the month but 13.52% higher than the production achieved in the corresponding month of last year.