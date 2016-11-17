/ Register

Strategic Petroleum Reserves in Republic of India

    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    16-November, 2016 16:23 IST
    Strategic Petroleum Reserves at 3 locations created

    The Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply today that under Strategic Petroleum Reserve project Phase-I, underground rock caverns for storage of 5.33 MMT of crude oil at three locations, viz. Vishakhapatnam (1.33 MMT), Mangalore (1.50 MMT) and Padur (2.5 MMT) have been created. The Vishakhapatnam and Mangalore storage facilities have already been commissioned. The facility at Vishakhapatnam has already been filled up and nearly one fourth of Mangalore storage facility has also been filled. The storage facility at Padur has also been completed.

    An expenditure of Rs 4098.35 cr has been incurred on creating crude oil storage facility at Vishakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur.

    There is 63 days of estimated commercial reserve of crude oil, petroleum products and gas in India. The total 5.33 MMT reserve of Phase-I of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is currently estimated to supply approximately 10.5 days of India’s crude requirement according to the consumption during 2015-16.
     
    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    16-November, 2016 16:25 IST
    Roadmap prepared for reduction of import of crude oil dependence

    The Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply today that the total quantity of import of oil 2015-16 was 202.85 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) at an Annual Oultay of Rs.416,579 crore, and the total quantity of import of LNG was 14.38 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) at an Annual Outlay of Rs.43782.44 crore.

    The roadmap for reduction of import of crude oil dependence by 10% by 2021-22 has been prepared which includes:-

    i. Increasing production of oil & gas;

    ii. Promoting energy efficiency and conservation measures;

    iii. Giving thrust on demand substitution;

    iv. Capitalizing untapped potential in biofuels and other alternate fuels/renewable; and

    v. Implementing measures for refinery process improvements.
     
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...-top-oil-supplier-to-india/article9357125.ece

    6,97,000 bpd supplied last month by Saudi Arabia.

    Over the whole January to October period, though, Saudi Arabia still holds India’s top supply spot, at an average of 8,30,000 bpd versus Iraq’s 7,84,000 bpd and Iran’s 4,56,400 bpd.

    Last month, India took in 2 million barrels of Iranian crude for the SPR stocks, and another 4 million barrels is expected to be shipped in November.

    Indian refiners including Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world’s biggest refinery complex at Jamnagar that had stopped imports from Iran during the sanctions period, have also returned as buyers of Iranian oil.

    Iran produces almost 4 million bpd of oil and exports 2.4 million bpd. Tehran’s exports dropped to 1 million bpd during sanctions, down from a peak of almost 3 million bpd in 2011, before tougher Western sanctions were implemented.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is due to meet on November 30 to finalise a planned production cut aimed at propping up prices, which continue to languish below $50 per barrel due to oversupply.

    Exemptions to the planned cuts were given to Libya and Nigeria, where output has suffered from conflict, and sanctions-hit Iran. Given Iran has now pipped de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia in India, those exemptions might be more difficult to defend during the upcoming meeting.
     
    Ministry of Shipping
    18-November, 2016 20:29 IST
    JNPT Handles Highest Crude Oil at Its Liquid Cargo Terminal

    Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s number one container port, created a major record on November 16, 2016, by loading 80,640 MT of ONGC crude oil on a large vessel ‘MT Desh Bhakta’, which was berthed at LB-01 of BPCL-run Liquid Cargo Terminal. This is the highest quantity of crude oil loaded on a vessel at JNPT which has surpassed the previous highest of 80,489 MT loaded on Tanker vessel ‘MT Ratna Urvi’ in June 2012.

    ONGC’s crude oil tanker MT Desh Bhakta, which measures LoA of 244.2 meters, arrived at JN Port on November 14, 2016 for loading of crude oil from Mumbai High region to sail ahead for MRPL refinery at New Mangalore through coastal movement with a sailing draught of 12.6 meters. JNPT started operations at 13:54 hrs on 14th November’2016 for loading of the crude oil and completed it by 09:12hrs on 16th November 2016. JNPT gave topmost priority to ‘MT Desh Bhakta’ operations in order to give ease to ONGC’s concern of having high stock situation, and carried out quick operations to tide over the issue.
    [​IMG]

    ***
     
    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    24-November, 2016 10:51 IST
    Production Performance of Oil & Natural Gas Sector for October, 2016

    Crude Oil

    1. Crude oil production during October, 2016 was 3050.87 TMT which is 1.90% and 3.20% lower than target and production achieved in October, 2015 respectively. Cumulative crude oil production during April-October, 2016 was 21114.51 TMT which is 1.21% and 3.29% lower than target and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and state-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of October, 2016 and cumulatively for the period April-October, 2016

    Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall have been given in following sub-sections:


    1.1 Crude oil production by ONGC during October, 2016 was 1872.31 TMT which is 1.38% lower than the monthly target and 1.94% less when compared with October, 2015. Cumulative crude oil production during April-October, 2016 was 12901.21 TMT which is 1.33% lower than target for the period and 1.89% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year. Shortfall in production was mainly due to less than planned production from matured and marginal fields.


    1.1 Crude oil production by OIL during October, 2016 was 275.62 TMT which is 4.99% lower than monthly target but 3.64% higher than production in October 2015. Cumulative crude oil production during April-October, 2016 was 1880.40 TMT which is 1.50% lower than target for the period and 1.84% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year. The major reason for shortfall in production was less than planned contribution from high producing areas like Greater Hapjan, Greater Chandmari and Nahorkatiya fields primarily on account of rise in water cut.


    1.2 Crude oil production by Pvt. /JVs during October 2016 was 902.94 TMT which is 1.99% lower than the monthly target and 7.53% lower than October, 2015. Cumulative crude oil production during April-October, 2016 was 6332.90 TMT which is 0.89 % lower than target for the period and 6.40% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:


    v High water cut in Bhagyam field & Natural Decline of Mangala wells of RJ-ON-90/1 and Process Shutdown at MPT on 3rd and 7th October in RJ-ON-90/1.

    v Natural Decline in Ravva & CB-OS/2.

    v Closure of 1 well in MA field in KG-DWN-98/3.


    Natural Gas

    2 Natural gas production during October, 2016 was 2755.13 MMSCM which is 5.35% lower than the target for the month and 1.43% lower than the production in October, 2015. Cumulative natural gas production during April-October, 2016 was 18478.66 MMSCM which is 3.94% lower than target for the period and 3.98% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of October, 2016 and cumulatively for the period April-October, 2016 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

    2.1 Natural gas production by ONGC during October, 2016 was 1943.03 MMSCM which is 0.40% lower than the monthly target but 5.69% higher when compared with October, 2015. Cumulative natural gas production during April-October, 2016 was 12626.57 MMSCM which is 0.92% lower than the cumulative target and 0.39% lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Shortfall in production was mainly due to less than planned production from matured and marginal fields.



    2.2 Natural gas production by OIL during October, 2016 was 245.78 MMSCM which is 3.95% lower than the monthly target and 3.36% lower than October, 2015.     Cumulative natural gas production during April-October, 2016 was 1720.15 MMSCM which is 2.84% lower than the cumulative target but 7.62% higher than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:


    v Low production due to decline in production potential in a few high producing gas wells due to unexpected subsurface problems like water and sand ingress.

    v BVFCL – Namrup-II shutdown for 9 days for problem in NG Booster compressor and leakage in Primary Reformer Tubes and Namrup-II plant shutdown since 08.10.2016 due to breakdown of Process Air Compressor

    v NTPS - Due to unplanned intermittent shutdown of GT#2 and GT#4 for maintenance purpose.


    2.3 Natural gas production by Pvt. /JVs during October, 2016 was 566.32 MMSCM which is 19.56% lower than the monthly target and 19.36% less when compared with October, 2015. Cumulative natural gas production during April-October, 2016 was 4131.94 MMSCM which is 12.51% lower than the cumulative target and 16.85% lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

    v Closure of 1 well in MA and 1 well in D1D3 field in KG-DWN-98/3.

    v PC, PG & PF Platforms shutdown for different durations at Panna-Mukta, in response to leak in riser.

    v Increase in Water cut in few wells in RJ-ON/6.

    v Underperformance of Sohagpur West CBM blocks.

    v Natural Decline in Ravva.





    Refinery Production (in terms of Crude oil processed)



    3 Refinery production during October, 2016 was 21029.27 TMT which is 1.74% higher than the target for the month and 15.11% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year. Cumulative production during April-October, 2016 was 142529.56 TMT which is 2.82% higher than the target for the period and 8.91% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise production is given at Annexure-III. Company-wise production for the month of October, 2016 and cumulatively for the period April-October, 2016 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

    3.1 PSU Refineries’ production during October, 2016 was 11845.62 TMT which is 2.39% higher than the target for the month and 19.77% higher than the production achieved in the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative production during April-October, 2016 was 79212.25 TMT which is 1.47% higher than the target for the period and 12.26% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall of refinery production in some PSU refineries are as under:

    v IOCL, Paradip: Throughput lower due to coke upliftment issue.

    v IOCL, Digboi/ Guwahati: Lower availability of Assam crude.

    v HPCL, Visakh: Regulation of primary units caused due to unplanned shutdown of secondary units.

    v NRL, Numaligarh: Delay in startup after shutdown.


    3.2 Production in JV refineries during October, 2016 was 1426.13 TMT which is 7.96% higher than the target for the month but 7.67% lower than the production achieved in the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative production during April-October, 2016 was 10200.69 TMT which is 15% higher than the target for the period and 1.26% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year.

    3.3 Production in private refineries during October, 2016 was 7757.53 TMT which is 0.29% lower than the target for the month but 13.52% higher than the production achieved in the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative production during April-October, 2016 was 53116.63 TMT which is 2.77% higher than the target for the period and 5.74% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year.

    3.4 Refinery-wise details of the capacity utilization and production of petroleum products during the month of October, 2016 and cumulatively for the period April-October, 2016 vis-à-vis April-October, 2015 are given at Annexures-IV and V respectively.
     
    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    28-November, 2016 17:32 IST
    Steps Taken to Enhance Exploration and Production of Oil & Gas in the Country



    The Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply today that during the Urja Sangam held on 27th March, 2015, Hon’ble Prime Minister assigned the target of reducing import dependency in energy by 10% by 2021-22. A committee was constituted for “Preparing a roadmap to reduce the dependency on import in energy by 10% by 2021-22”. The Committee has submitted its report which envisages a five pronged strategy (Increasing domestic production, promote bio fuels and renewable, promote energy efficiency and conservation, improvement in refining processes and demand substitution) to achieve the target. The report has been accepted by the Government.

    As per International Energy Agency’s (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2015, the projected demand of oil and gas in India would be:

    By 2040 - (million tonnes of oil equivalent) Oil -Gas

    Current Policies Scenario 505 - 143
    450 Scenario 337 - 179
    New Policies Scenario 458 - 149

    Government has taken several steps to enhance exploration & production of oil and gas in the country such as:

    I. Easing out rigidities in the existing Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs)

    II. Transparent and clear policy for grant of extension under the PSC regime

    III. Grant of Marketing Freedom for gas produced from difficult areas

    IV. Discovered Small Field Policy and Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP)

    V. Setting up of National Data Repository

    VI. Appraisal of Unappraised Areas in various sedimentary basins etc.

    These initiatives would help in increasing the production of oil and gas in the country.

    Government has taken up focused monitoring of various fields under PSC and nomination regimes for enhancing production of oil and gas in the country.


    Government has taken several steps for resolving disputes and ensuring policy based administration. The policy framework for Relaxations, Extensions and clarifications at the Development and Production stage under PSC regime for early Monetization of hydrocarbon Discoveries, Policy on Testing Requirements, Policy for Extension of PSCs have helped in resolution of several disputes and have taken the blocks forward


    *********


    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas28-November, 2016 17:30 IST
    Shale Gas Exploration Status in the Country



    The Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply today that in order to exploit shale gas & Oil in the country, Government of India on 14th October, 2013 announced the Policy Guidelines for Exploration and Exploitation of Shale Gas and Oil by National Oil Companies (ONGC and Oil India Limited (OIL)) in their onland Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) / Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) areas awarded under the nomination regimes.

    In pursuance of this Policy, under the first phase of assessment ONGC has identified and initiated shale gas and oil exploration activities in 50 PEL/PML areas; and OIL has identified and initiated shale gas exploration activities in 6 PEL/PML areas. The State-wise details of the identified shale gas blocks are given below:


    S.No. - State/UT - Number of Blocks
    1. Andhra Pradesh - 10
    2. Arunachal Pradesh - 2
    3. Assam - 6
    4. Gujarat - 28
    5. Tamil Nadu - 9
    6. Rajasthan - 1
    Total - 56



    So far, ONGC has drilled 20 assessment wells for Shale gas and oil. OIL has completed G&G studies and Geochemical analysis in its identified areas. Further, OIL has completed Conventional Core in one well in Rajasthan.


    In order to promote exploration and exploitation of unconventional hydrocarbon resources such as CBM, shale oil & gas, Government has recently approved a Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) wherein companies can explore and produce all kind of hydrocarbons including shale oil/gas, CBM & gas hydrate, etc. under single license.


    *******

    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas28-November, 2016 17:29 IST
    LPG Coverage area to be Increased



    The Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply today that the Government with a view to increase LPG coverage to 75% by 2019 and to provide LPG connections to poor household, has launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Under PMUY, 5 crore new LPG connections over a period of three years starting from 2016-17 to BPL households identified through SECC data, are to be released. In order to ensure availability and accessibility of LPG, Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) appoint new LPG distributors based on market feasibility. Currently selection and commissioning of new distributors is underway in more than 2300 locations. Further advertisement for 400 locations each in the States of UP and Odisha has been released by OMCs.



    Release of LPG connections is a continuous process. LPG distributors are under instruction to release new connections on demand and, if any waiting list arises, liquidate the same within seven days.


    Assessment of requirement of LPG (domestic/commercial) in the country including state of Madhya Pradesh is made by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on annual basis for planning the imports as indigenous production of LPG is less than the demand. The projected demand is monitored on a regular basis and necessary changes in the projections are made based on the prevailing sales trend, change in policies or any other factor which may influence the demand. Action is taken accordingly to meet any fluctuation in demand of LPG due to such factors.

    OMCs carry out regular surprise inspections at distributors premises, conduct refill audits, surprise checks at customers premises, en-route checking of delivery vehicles etc., to check black-marketing and pilferage of cylinders.

    During 2015-16, the established cases of malpractice/irregularities including overcharging, underweight/pilferage of LPG cylinders were 2633.

    Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) take punitive action under the prevailing Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDG) and the Distributorship Agreement against LPG distributors in all established cases of irregularities.

    SMSs are sent to the LPG consumers at the time of booking, cash memo generation and delivery of cylinders.

    Further, HPCL had launched Smart Refill Delivery Management on Pilot basis through Mobile application Ézy Gas’. The advantages/features of the application are:

    1. Delivery of Refill Cylinder to right consumer

    2. Delivery of Refill Cylinder at right place at right time.

    3. Options to the consumers to pay for the refill using cash or credit Card/Debit Card at the time of delivery at their door step. (E-Wallets to be integrated)

    4. On the spot Delivery confirmation in the central system of HPCL as delivery happens

    5. Near real time display of all delivery related information at the distributorship through a dashboard, providing much needed control of distributors on delivery process.

    *******

    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    28-November, 2016 17:26 IST
    Coal Bed Methane Resources in the Country

    The Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply today that in order to harness Coal Bed Methane (CBM) potential in the country, the Government of India formulated a policy in 1997 wherein CBM (being natural gas) is explored and exploited under the provisions of Oil Fields (Regulation & Development) Act 1948 and Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 1959 and administered by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

    CBM blocks were carved out by Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in consultation with Ministry of Coal (MoC) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI). Till date, 33 CBM blocks have been awarded in four rounds of CBM bidding, which covers 16,613 sq. km. (64 %) of the total available coal bearing area (26,000 sq. km.) in 12 states of India viz. Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

    Total prognosticated CBM resource for 33 awarded CBM blocks is about 62.4 TCF (1767.06 BCM), of which so far, 9.9 TCF (280.36 BCM) has been established as Gas-In-Place (GIP). Current production (March 2016) is 1.637 MMSCMD from 4 CBM blocks.

    Under the National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP), State Nodal Agencies/State Nodal Departments/Khadi and Village Industries Commission are setting up Family Type Bio-Gas Plants. Installation of biogas plants to help in generation of clean gaseous fuel (Methane Gas) for cooking and simultaneously provide enriched organic bio-manure as by product for increasing farm productivity and improving soil health.

    To promote the use of Bio-gas to run vehicles, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification no. G.S.R. 498(E) dated 16th June, 2015 providing the standard of Bio-CNG as alternate composition of the compressed Natural Gas for use in vehicles.

    *******



    Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
    28-November, 2016 16:50 IST
    Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas sign MoU to boost to skill initiatives in the Hydrocarbon Sector

    Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) here today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to scale up skill development initiatives in the Hydrocarbon and allied sectors among other areas of cooperation. The MoU was signed by Secretary MSDE Shri Rohit Nandan and Secretary, MoPNG Shri K. D. Tripathi in the presence of Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy.


    Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said as his ministry is gearing up for new avenues that Petroleum and Natural Gas sector will open up for the country, there is tremendous focus on sourcing skilled workforce to make all plans successful. The partnership with MSDE through this MoU signing will help MoPNG to develop the ready workforce for Exploration and Production, Pipeline & Transportation, Refinery & Marketing and Service providers going forward. He said, in this way, we are investing back into our sector’s and the country’s brighter future.

    Welcoming contribution from the hydrocarbon sector, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, the hydrocarbon sector has tremendous potential for employment generation, and hence it is vital to develop a skilled workforce to meet both current and future needs. The setting up of the Hydrocarbons SSC is the first step in that direction. He said, with today’s partnership, both Ministries commit to develop globally benchmarked workforce for the sector so that lakhs of youth can aspire for better economic opportunities through skill development programs.


    MoPNG has now formally joined hands with MSDE to:

    · Develop comprehensive skill development plans for existing and potential workforce in alignment with National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF)

    · Certify existing workforce in the hydrocarbon sector for Recognition of Prior Learning under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)

    · Promote and scale-up apprenticeship training under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme

    · Facilitate the setting-up of Skill Development Institutes/Centres of Excellence for vocational training to meet sectoral needs


    MoPNG has setup the Hydrocarbons Sector Skill Council (HSSC) with representatives from the Government, PSUs and private sector to address the skill development needs across the value chain of the sector.

    Under the MoU, MoPNG will continue to support the growth of the Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council and align with the NSQF for skill development programs. Additionally, MoPNG will encourage Oil & Gas Companies and related contractors to hire skilled personnel, incentivize skill training & certification, promote apprenticeship programs, undertake Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programs in the sector and setup institutes focused on various sub-sectors and allied trades. MoPNG will catalyse these initiatives in the Hydrocarbon sector, through its various agencies and PSUs, and develop a plan in close alignment with the Skill India mission.

    MSDE would primarily discharge its responsibilities through Directorate General of Training (DGT) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).



    ****

    The Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri K.D. Tripathi and the Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Shri Rohit Nandan signed an MoU on Skill Development between Ministry of Skill Development and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, in presence of the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge), Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and the Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, in New Delhi on November 28, 2016.
    [​IMG]
    The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge), Shri Dharmendra Pradhan addressing at the signing ceremony of an MoU on Skill Development between Ministry of Skill Development and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, in New Delhi on November 28, 2016. The Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri K.D. Tripathi and the Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Shri Rohit Nandan are also seen.
    [​IMG]

    The Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy addressing at the signing ceremony of an MoU on Skill Development between Ministry of Skill Development and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, in New Delhi on November 28, 2016. The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge), Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri K.D. Tripathi and the Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Shri Rohit Nandan are also seen.
    [​IMG]
     
    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    30-November, 2016 18:46 IST
    Preliminary Expression of Interest for crude filing in ISPRL , Padur Strategic Storage facility invited

    The Integrated Energy Policy of India approved by the Cabinet in 2008 states that “A reserve equivalent to 90 days of oil imports should be maintained for strategic cum buffer stock purposes and/or buy options for emergency supplies from neighboring large storage such as those available in Singapore. The buffer stocks should be used to address short term price volatility. Operating the strategic buffer reserves in cooperation with other countries who maintain such reserves should also increase their effectiveness”

    Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL), under the administrative jurisdiction of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, has built strategic storages at three locations. The locations are Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur. The facilities at Visakhapatnam and Mangalore have already been commissioned. ISPRL has also constructed underground crude oil storages at Padur in the State of Karnataka in India. The facility is expected to be ready for crude filling in the first quarter of 2017.

    ISPRL, on behalf of Government of India, has invited Preliminary Expression of interest from reputed, Companies/Traders/Financial Institutions/ Multi National Companies either individually or as a consortium, interested in storing crude oil in any one or more compartments of the storage facility at Padur. The four compartments provide a total storage capacity of 19.4 Million Barrels (MMbbl). The Padur facility is connected to the 15 MMT per annum Oil Refinery of Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) which is proposed to be expanded to 21 MMT per annum soon.

    ***********

    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    30-November, 2016 16:20 IST
    Use of Natural Gas Including LNG being Facilitated to Tackle The Menace of Air Pollution

    The Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply today that the Government is facilitating use of natural gas, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a clean fuel to tackle the menace of air pollution in the country. In a way forward, Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) alongwith M/s Tata Motors and Indian Oil Corporation Limited have carried out a test run of an LNG fueled bus on November 8, 2016 in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala). The project is at pilot stage and its commercial operation based on LNG fuel depends upon success of pilot project and subsequent requisite clearances.

    The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG) has taken an initiative to explore the possibility of usage of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a transportation fuel in Road Transport sector. MoP&NG has requested Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) to frame relevant safety guidelines for LNG usage for automobile. Accordingly, PESO, has constituted an expert committee, comprising of a Chairperson, a Member-Secretary and 10 Members to make recommendations in respect of the following -

    (i) For amendment in Gas Cylinders Rules, 2004 regarding LNG container for automotive application.

    (ii) For amendment in the Static and Mobile Pressure Vessels (Unfired) [SMPV (U)] Rules, 1981 for setting up of LNG dispensing stations.

    ********
     
    Prime Minister's Office
    05-December, 2016 10:41 IST
    Text of PM’s address at the Inaugural Session of PETROTECH on December 5, 2016
    Theme: “Hydrocarbons to Fuel the Future – Choices & Challenges”
    My colleague Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji,
    Oil and Gas Ministers from overseas,
    CEOs and experts from the hydrocarbon sector,
    Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen.

    Energy is a key driver of economic growth. Sustainable, stable and reasonably priced energy is essential for the fruits of economic development to reach the bottom of the pyramid. Hydrocarbons will remain the most important source of energy for many years to come. Therefore, the theme of the Conference “Hydrocarbons to Fuel the Future, Choices and Challenges” is both apt and timely.

    India is today the world’s fastest growing large economy. This growth has been supported by a series of policy measures. Our policies are focussed on improving India’s long term economic and social prospects, rather than on short term headlines. Our efforts are showing results in terms of economic growth and development.

    Apart from fast growth, our economy has also been more stable than most others. While the global economy is going through a period of uncertainty, India has shown tremendous resilience. Our Current Account Deficit has improved steadily and reached the decade low in the June quarter. Foreign Direct Investment in India was at the highest level in 2015-16, at a time when global FDI has fallen. According to the Bank of International Settlements, India is less vulnerable to banking distress among the major economies.

    India’s economy is expected to grow five fold by 2040. As per estimates, India is poised to account for one fourth of the incremental global energy demand between 2013 and 2040. India is expected to consume more oil in 2040 than the whole of Europe. We expect manufacturing to account for twenty five per cent of GDP by 2022 against sixteen per cent now.

    Transport infrastructure is also expected to increase manifold. The commercial vehicle population of thirteen million is projected to reach fifty six million by 2040. In civil aviation, India is currently the eighth largest market in the world and set to become the world’s third largest by 2034. Growth in the aviation sector is expected to raise demand for aviation fuel four times by 2040. All this will affect energy demand.

    Friends.

    Hydrocarbons will continue to play an important part in India's growth. The prospect of rapid growth places a large responsibility on India’s energy sector. I am glad that so many participants from India and abroad have taken the time to come here. I am sure all of us will benefit from the experience and expertise of each other. I take this opportunity to share with you some of my thoughts on the expectations from the hydrocarbon sector and our endeavour to achieve energy security.

    Energy in general and hydrocarbons in particular are an important part of my vision for India’s future. India needs energy which is accessible to the poor. It needs efficiency in energy use. As a responsible global citizen, India is committed to combating climate change, curbing emissions and ensuring a sustainable future. Given global uncertainties, India also needs energy security. Therefore, my vision for India’s energy future has four pillars:

    --Energy access
    --Energy efficiency
    --Energy sustainability
    --Energy security

    Let me start with energy access. While some of India’s rich are buying hybrid cars, many of India’s poor are still buying firewood for cooking. Use of firewood and other biomass for cooking is a health hazard for rural women. It also reduces their productivity. We have launched the Ujjwala programme to provide fifty million families with access to cooking gas. In one stroke, this programme improves health, increases productivity and reduces harmful emissions. The government bears the one time cost of the connection but the consumer pays the full price for the gas. This programme has already provided nearly ten million new connections in just seven months.

    The Government also aims to extend Piped Natural Gas to ten million houses over the next five years. We are committed to expanding the National gas grid network from its current length of fifteen thousand kilometres pipeline to thirty thousand kilometres. We are building a new gas pipeline to the least developed eastern region which will become the catalyst for millions of new jobs. We are working to ensure that every village in India has access to electricity by March 2018.

    Let me now turn to energy efficiency. India’s commercial transport sector has become skewed. An increasing proportion of goods is transported by road. To increase energy efficiency, my government has given the highest ever priority to the railways. We have stepped up public capital investment in railways by more than one hundred per cent between 2014-15 and 2016-17. We are completing dedicated freight corridors. We are constructing a high speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad which will be more energy efficient than air travel. We have given a big thrust to waterways, both inland and coastal. Our Sagarmala project will connect the whole of India’s long coastline. We have also opened up new inland shipping routes on large rivers. These steps will improve energy efficiency. The long awaited legislation on a national Goods and Services Tax has been passed. By removing physical barriers at state boundaries, GST will accelerate long haul transport and further increase efficiency.

    Oil ministers from developing countries know the sensitivity of energy pricing. Despite this, we have de-controlled petrol and diesel prices. Cooking gas price is also determined by the market. To protect the vulnerable and the middle class, a subsidy is paid directly to one hundred and sixty nine million bank accounts. This has eliminated leakages and misuse of cooking gas subsidies, resulting in large fiscal saving. These measures too have increased the efficiency of energy use.

    Energy sustainability, for me, is a sacred duty. It is something India does out of commitment, not out of compulsion. India has taken the lead in committing itself to a reduction of thirty three per cent in the carbon intensity of its GDP from its 2005 level over the next fifteen years. We have done this despite our low starting point in per capita energy consumption. We have also committed to produce forty per cent of our power from non fossil fuel by 2030. I have set a massive target of 175 gigawatt of renewable energy by 2022. Thanks to our efforts, capacities have increased and prices of renewable energy have crashed. We have also given a big thrust to LED lighting.

    CNG, LPG, and Biofuels are cleaner fuels for the transportation sector. We need to explore options to produce biodiesel on barren lands, which will further provide financial assistance to farmers. R&D on second and third generation biofuels and fuel cells are required to meet the country's energy challenges.

    Let me now turn to energy security. We need to increase our domestic oil and gas production and reduce import dependence. I have set a target to reduce import dependence by ten per cent by 2022. This will have to be achieved during a period of increasing oil consumption.

    We have a strong, investment friendly policy framework in place to boost domestic hydrocarbon production. Almost two decades ago, India had introduced the New Exploration Licensing Regime. This allowed one hundred per cent FDI and provided an opportunity to private players to come, invest and operate in the Indian upstream sector. However, several factors adversely affected India’s domestic oil and gas output.

    To make India a true investor friendly destination, we have come up with a new Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Policy. This provides for

    Uniform license for exploration and production for all forms of hydrocarbons, including shale oil and gas and coal bed methane

    • Open acreage policy allowing bidders to choose the acreage they wish to explore

    • Revenue sharing model instead of profit sharing to reduce the scope for disputes

    • Marketing and pricing freedom for the crude oil and natural gas produced

    Last year, we announced the new Marginal Fields Policy. Under this policy, sixty seven fields were offered for bidding. Together, these sixty seven fields are estimated to hold in-place Oil plus Oil equivalent Gas reserves of eighty nine Million Metric Tonnes. The estimated recoverable reserves are of the order of thirty Million Metric Tonnes. I understand that an encouraging response has been received to the bidding process with several global companies participating.

    The downstream sector is now more open, creating a level playing field for all market players. The resulting competition will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our marketing companies.

    Our proactive foreign policy and energy diplomacy is helping us to strengthen our ties with our neighbouring countries. I hope that our oil and gas sector companies will take the opportunity to tie up with their foreign counterparts to explore for more equity oil. Recent acquisitions of hydrocarbon assets in Russia by investing 5.6 billion dollars for fifteen million tonnes of equity oil equivalent, are one such instance. Indian energy companies must become multinational; and work towards India-Middle East, India-Central Asia, and India-South Asia energy corridors.

    Natural Gas is the next generation fossil fuel - cheaper, and less polluting. We have given priority to move towards a gas based economy. Efforts must be made to increase natural gas production while also creating import infrastructure to meet the growing domestic demand. Natural gas will also have an important balancing role to play as India’s renewable energy production rises. To provide balance and peaking power, gas-based power will be critical.

    Friends. To achieve this vision, we need to be very efficient in terms of project and resource management. This is an area that India needs to improve upon to remain competitive. This will not only improve our refining and processing efficiencies but also ensure timely and efficent project completion.

    India has always been an inspiration for others in terms of intellectual capability and enterprise. I am confident that with initiatives like "Make in India", “Startup India”, and "Standup India", there will be opportunities for youth to venture into Indian Oil and Gas sector and to bring innovative ideas. Technology development in refining, nanotechnology, catalyst development, biofuel and alternate energy are areas we need to focus upon. The successful development of IndMax technology by IndianOil is an example of innovative thinking which is now on the commercial application stage.

    My message to global hydrocarbon companies is: We invite you to come and Make in India. Our constant efforts have improved India’s ranking in Ease of Doing Business. Let me assure you that our commitment is strong and our motto is to replace Red Tape with Red Carpet.

    Friends.

    On one hand, to meet the increaasing demand, we need affordable, and reliable, sources of energy. Hydrocarbons will be an essential part of this mix. On the other hand we must be sensitive towards the environment. I am sure, this august gathering will come up with innovative ideas, in which hydrocarbons will continue to fuel the future in a more efficient and sustainable way.

    I assure you of all possible support from the Government. I thank you for being here and becoming a part of the transformation of the energy sector in India.

    ***

    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    05-December, 2016 14:55 IST
    134 bids received during auction of Discovered Small Fields

    The Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply today that to augment domestic production of Crude Oil and Natural Gas, the Government of India has announced the offer of forty six (46) Contract Areas comprising sixty seven (67) Oil and Gas fields, under the Discovered Small Field Policy (DSFP) through International Competitive Bidding (ICB).


    Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) received 134 e-Bids for the 34 contract areas under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Bid Round 2016 by the deadline of 1200 Hours on 21st November 2016. A total of 47 companies (Individually or as member of the bidding consortium) have participated in the bid round. Out of these, 06 are PSUs/Subsidiaries, 05 are foreign companies and 36 are domestic companies.


    The Government has not fixed any reserve price. However, companies on their own have to give Minimum Work Programme which would need to be adhered to.


    Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 54 of 2016 was filed in the High Court of Guwahati against auctioning of 12 Oil fields in Assam. This PIL was dismissed by High Court of Guwahati. To address the misunderstanding amongst certain section of public about the decision of auctioning oil and gas field under DSFP, a half-page advertisement was brought out in twelve regional newspapers of Assam on 18th July, 2016.


    In order to attract more investment in E&P sector, Government has approved the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP).


    The salient features of HELP are:-


    i. Single license for exploration and production of all forms of hydrocarbon.

    ii. An open acreage policy.

    iii. Easy to administer revenue sharing model

    iv. Marketing and pricing freedom for the crude oil and natural gas.

    v. Reduce royalty rates for offshore areas.


    After extensive deliberations, Government has decided to have Revenue Sharing Model to obviate the shortcomings under Production Sharing Contract regime such as issues related to cost recovery, investment multiples, micromanagement by the Management Committee etc.

    *************
     
    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    14-December, 2016 17:28 IST
    Establishment of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy

    The Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply today that as per 13th Schedule of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) has been set up at Visakhapatnam. Government of Andhra Pradesh has made available an area measuring about 200 acres of land in Visakhapatnam District for the Institute. IIPE Society has been registered on 18.04.2016. Temporary campus of IIPE has been set up in premises provided by College of Engineering at Andhra University for starting the academic session 2016-17. 96 students have already joined in two undergraduate programmes, viz., Petroleum Engineering and Chemical Engineering. The meeting of Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) held on 21.06.2016, inter-alia, recommended Rs.655.46 crore as capital expenditure and Rs.200 crore as endowment fund.

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) along with Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL) has carried out a prefeasibility cum configuration study for setting up a Petrochemical complex at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
     
    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    22-December, 2016 10:10 IST
    Production Performance of Oil & Natural Gas Sector for November, 2016



    Crude Oil

    1. Crude oil production[1] during November, 2016 was 2875.75 TMT which is 5.65% and 5.40% lower than target and production achieved in November, 2015 respectively. Cumulative crude oil production during April-November, 2016 was 23990.26 TMT which is 1.76% and 3.53% lower than target and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and state-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of November, 2016 and cumulatively for the period April-November, 2016

    [​IMG]

    Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall have been given in following sub-sections:


    1.1 Crude oil production by ONGC during November, 2016 was 1823.28 TMT which is 2.35% lower than the monthly target and 0.75% less when compared with November, 2015. Cumulative crude oil production during April-November, 2016 was 14724.49 TMT which is 1.45% lower than target for the period and 1.73% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:


    Ø Natural decline from matured & marginal fields of Mumbai high.

    Ø Operational loss in Bassein due to suspected wax deposition & choking in B-193 export pipeline


    1.1 Crude oil production by OIL during November, 2016 was 269.46 TMT which is 7.65% lower than monthly target but 1.73% higher than production in November 2015. Cumulative crude oil production during April-November, 2016 was 2149.87 TMT which is 2.31% lower than target for the period and 1.40% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year. The major reason for shortfall in production was less than planned contribution from high producing areas like Greater Hapjan, Greater Chandmari and Nahorkatiya fields, primarily on account of rise in water cut.


    1.2 Crude oil production by Pvt. /JVs during November, 2016 was 783.01 TMT which is 11.92% lower than the monthly target and 16.52% lower than November, 2015. Cumulative crude oil production during April-November, 2016 was 7115.90 TMT which is 2.23% lower than target for the period and 7.63% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:


    Ø RJ-ON-90/1: Planned shutdown at Mangala Processing Terminal; High Water cut in wells of Bhagyam field & Natural Decline of Mangala wells.

    Ø Natural Decline in Ravva &CB-OS/2.

    Ø Panna-Mukta: PC platform shutdown due to riser integrity issue.

    Ø Closure of 1 well in MA field in KG-DWN-98/3.

    Ø CY-ONN-2002/2: Under Test Production.

    Ø Underperformance of KG- OSN-2001/3.


    Natural Gas

    2 Natural gas production during November 2016 was 2669.89 MMSCM which is 7.46% lower than the target for the month and 1.71% lower than the production in November, 2015. Cumulative natural gas production during April-November, 2016 was 21148.54 MMSCM which is 4.40% lower than target for the period and 3.70% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of November, 2016 and cumulatively for the period April-November, 2016

    [​IMG]

    2.1 Natural gas production by ONGC during November, 2016 was 1866.93 MMSCM which is 3.75% lower than the monthly target but 5.07% higher when compared with November, 2015. Cumulative natural gas production during April-November, 2016 was 14493.50 MMSCM which is 1.29% lower than the cumulative target but 0.28% higher than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Shortfall in production vis-à-vis target was mainly due to decline in reservoir pressure in Bassein field.


    2.2 Natural gas production by OIL during November, 2016 was 244.91 MMSCM which is 0.68% higher than the monthly target but 4.20% lower than November, 2015. Cumulative natural gas production during April-November, 2016 was 1965.06 MMSCM which is 2.41% lower than the cumulative target but 5.99% higher than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Shortfall in production against target was mainly due to decline in production potential in a few high producing gas wells due to unexpected subsurface problems like water and sand ingress.

    2.3 Natural gas production by Pvt. /JVs during November, 2016 was 558.04 MMSCM which is 20.51% lower than the monthly target and 18.39% less when compared with November, 2015. Cumulative natural gas production during April-November, 2016 was 4689.98 MMSCM which is 13.55% lower than the cumulative target and 17.04% lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

    Ø Closure of 1 well in MA and 1 well in D1D3 field in KG-DWN-98/3.

    Ø Panna-Mukta: PC platform shutdown due to riser integrity issue.

    Ø RJ-ON-90/1: Planned shutdown at Mangala Processing Terminal.

    Ø Increase in Water cut in few wells in RJ-ON/6.

    Ø Production from M&S TAPTI stopped in March, 2016.

    Ø Natural Decline in Ravva.

    Ø Underperformance of wells in KG- OSN-2001/3.

    Ø Sohagpur West: Production not increased upto the target envisaged.

    Ø Raniganj East CBM block: Extended dewatering hampering production.



    Refinery Production (in terms of Crude oil processed)



    3 Refinery production during November, 2016 was 19915.92 TMT which is 3.30% lower than the target for the month but 1.98% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year. Cumulative production during April-November, 2016 was 162444.57 TMT which is 2.03% higher than the target for the period and 8.01% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise production is given at Annexure-III. Company-wise production for the month of November, 2016 and cumulatively for the period April-November, 2016

    [​IMG]

    3.1 PSU Refineries’ production during November, 2016 was 11446.99 TMT which is 2.26% lower than the target for the month but 8.53% higher than the production achieved in the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative production during April-November, 2016 was 90658.32 TMT which is 0.98% higher than the target for the period and 11.77% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall of refinery production in some PSU refineries are as under:

    v IOCL, Paradip: Throughput lower due to coke upliftment issue.

    v IOCL, Digboi: Guwahati: Lower availability of Assam crude.

    v IOCL, Mathura: Lower throughput due to advancement of DHDT shutdown to Nov-Dec'16 originally planned in December '16.

    v CPCL, Manali: Crude throughput was lower than Target due to deferment of DHDT shutdown from Oct'16 to Nov'16.

    v CPCL, CBR: Crude throughput was lower than target due to HSD containment (lower offtake of HSD) & non-availability of Crude (Narimanam & KG-D6).

    v NRL, Numaligarh: Delay in startup after shutdown.


    3.2 Production in JV refineries during November, 2016 was 925.24 TMT which is 28.57% lower than the target for the month and 34.34% lower than the production achieved in the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative production during April-November, 2016 was 11125.93 TMT which is 9.45% higher than the target for the period and 3.11% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall of refinery production in JVs refineries are as under:

    v BORL’s Bina: Throughput was lower than plan as refinery had undertaken planned turnaround during the month, which was originally scheduled in Aug-Sep'16.

    v HMEL’s Bhatinda: The throughput is as per the optimized monthly plan.

    3.3 Production in private refineries during November, 2016 was 7543.69 TMT which is 0.59% lower than the target for the month and 0.37% lower than the production achieved in the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative production during April-November, 2016 was 60600.32 TMT which is 2.34% higher than the target for the period and 4.94% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year.

    3.4 Refinery-wise details of the capacity utilization and production of petroleum products during the month of November, 2016 and cumulatively for the period April-November, 2016 vis-à-vis April-November, 2015 are given at Annexures-IV and V respectively.
     
    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    23-December, 2016 14:15 IST
    First 2G (Second Generation) Ethanol Bio-refinery in India to be set up at Bathinda (Punjab); Foundation Stone laying ceremony to be held on 25th December, 2016



    The Foundation Stone laying ceremony for setting up the first Second Generation (2G) Ethanol Bio-refinery in India is being held on 25th December, 2016 at village Tarkhanwala, Bathinda (Punjab), with an approximate investment of Rs 600 crores. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Central Government Public Sector Undertaking, is setting up the project.

    Minister of Food Processing Industries, Smt. Harsimarat Kaur Badal, Minister of State (I/C) Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, and Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal shall jointly lay the Foundation Stone.

    The Government of India is encouraging production of Second Generation (2G) Ethanol from agricultural residues to provide additional sources of remuneration to farmers, address the growing environmental concerns and support the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme for achieving 10% Ethanol Blending in Petrol.

    The Bathinda Bio-refinery will be utilizing agriculture residues for production of 100 KL per day or 3.20 crore litres per annum of ethanol which may be sufficient to meet the 26% of the ethanol blending requirement of the State. The proposed Bio-refinery will generate employment for about 1200 -1300 persons in the Biomass supply chain and generate an additional income of approximately Rs 20 crores per annum for the farmers through purchase of their agriculture residues. The project shall also help in reducing CO2 emissions from the paddy straw which currently is being burnt after harvesting.

    One of the major outputs of this Bio-refinery shall be Bio-fertilizer approximating 30,000 tonnes per annum which shall be incorporated into the soil for improving soil fertility and overall productivity of farms in Punjab. The Bio-refinery shall also produce more than 1.00 lakh Kg of Bio-CNG per annum which can cater to transport and clean cooking requirements.

    Oil PSUs, in line with vision laid down by Government of India, are planning to set up twelve (12) 2G Ethanol Bio-refineries across 11 States viz. Punjab, Haryana, U.P., M.P, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and A.P.

    The estimated investment for the 12 Bio-refineries is Rs 10,000 crores. These Bio-refineries shall produce around 35- 40 crore litres of Ethanol annually, thus contributing significantly towards the EBP programme.

    Recently, in Petrotech-2016 on 07.12.2016, Oil PSUs also entered into 6 MoUs with Technology licensors and State Governments for setting up Bio-refineries in Dahej (Gujarat), Panipat (Haryana), Bina (M.P.), Bargarh (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab).

    The Bio-refinery at Bathinda is the first step towards achieving 10% blending of Ethanol in petrol. Similar 2G Bio-refineries at other places are expected to be started soon.
     
    The Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal laid the foundation stone of the 2nd Generation Ethanol Bio - Refinery, in Bathinda, Punjab on December 25, 2016.[​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    PROMISING FARMERS a solution to the stubble burning menace in poll-bound Punjab, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said the government would set up a bio-ethanol production plant in every district of the state. Sukhbir, along with wife and Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, laid the foundation stone of the first bio-ethanol plant at Tarkhan Wala village in Bathinda district on Sunday. “We are not only targeting to end stubble burning in Punjab and reduce pollution but also increasing income of the farmers. This plant will consume the stubble and crop residue which farmers burn now. This is the first plant but one such plant will be set up in each district of Punjab,” he said.

    The plant, coming up at a cost of Rs 600 crore, will be spread over 49 acres of land. Claiming that this plant, besides addressing environment degradation, would also provide better remuneration to farmers, Harsimrat said, “The plant will use 400 tonnes of agriculture residue per day or 1.28 lakh tonnes of biomass as fuel and shall have a production capacity of around 100 KL ethanol per day and around 3.20 crore litres of ethanol annually. This would be enough to meet 26 per cent of the ethanol requirement of Punjab.”
     
    Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
    16-January, 2017 18:10 IST
    Draft fuel efficiency norms for heavy duty vehicles to be released on 1st April, 2017 says Petroleum Minister

    Shri Pradhan urges everyone to turn off vehicle engine at traffic signal; could save 2% of fuel translating to Rs 14000 cr


    Over 1.60 Cr BPL households have been given LPG connections under PMUY


    Petroleum Minister inaugurates the month long awareness drive on fuel conservation Saksham 2017 today in New Delhi


    The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that the draft norms on fuel efficiency for heavy duty vehicles will be released on 1st April, 2017. The Minister made the announcement during his address at the Saksham 2017, month long awareness drive on fuel conservation, at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi today. He said that the BS IV fuel will be available across the country from April, 2017 and that the Ministry is already planning and working on bringing in BS VI fuel by 2020.


    Speaking at the event, Shri Pradhan urged everyone to follow fuel conservation steps and contribute to saving of energy and fuel wherever they can. He added there are more than 15 Cr two wheelers and more than 3 Cr three wheelers currently on roads in India. By turning off vehicle engine at red light stops of traffic signal, about 2 % of fuel can be saved which translates to Rs 14000 Cr of saving for the country. Drawing a parallel to the PMUY which has an allocation of Rs 8000 Cr to distribute LPG cylinders to 5 Cr BPL families across the country, Shri Pradhan highlighted the importance of energy/fuel conservation for saving costs that could be used for other developmental projects. He informed that over 1.60 Cr LPG connections have been given under PMUY since its launch in May 2016.


    Shri Pradhan inaugurated the month long awareness drive on fuel conservation called Saksham 2017 (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav), organized by PCRA and other Oil and Gas PSUs. Saksham 2017 is aimed to create awareness amongst masses towards judicious utilization and conservation of petroleum products along with use of energy efficient appliances and switching to cleaner fuels.


    The Minister released the Saksham - logo at the event. He also administered the oath of conservation to all the participants including school children who were present at the event. Digital certificates for showing commitment to fuel conservation were also launched by the Minister. Minister also awarded the National school winners of essay and painting competitions which included study tour for children to Japan, laptops & cash prizes. The awards are to encourage children for continuing their efforts and enhancing their knowledge on energy conservation. Shri Pradhan also flagged off publicity vans to spread conservation awareness.


    Shri Pradhan underlined the need for energy security and conservation for future generation and for providing clean fuel for poor households. He appealed to all citizens to participate in this festival and adopt practices/behavioural changes leading to fuel saving such as LPG, PNG, CNG. He said that the children are our present and also the future and we should educate them to conserve energy and fuel. He encouraged the children to take up fuel conservation in their families, just as they have taken up on Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.


    Calling for efforts on public participation and partnership on energy/fuel conservation, Shri Pradhan dedicated Saksham 2017 to the country.


    During this month long drive, thousands of workshops will be held for drivers of commercial vehicles and housewives, cooks on adopting simple fuel saving measures. Saksham is aimed to show path of fuel conservation through activities like Quiz Show, Saksham Asian Cycling Championship, Walkathons & concerts across the country.



    ***
     
