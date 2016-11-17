Strategic Petroleum Reserves in Republic of India

Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas 16-November, 2016 16:23 IST Strategic Petroleum Reserves at 3 locations created The Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply today that under Strategic Petroleum Reserve project Phase-I, underground rock caverns for storage of 5.33 MMT of crude oil at three locations, viz. Vishakhapatnam (1.33 MMT), Mangalore (1.50 MMT) and Padur (2.5 MMT) have been created. The Vishakhapatnam and Mangalore storage facilities have already been commissioned. The facility at Vishakhapatnam has already been filled up and nearly one fourth of Mangalore storage facility has also been filled. The storage facility at Padur has also been completed. An expenditure of Rs 4098.35 cr has been incurred on creating crude oil storage facility at Vishakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur. There is 63 days of estimated commercial reserve of crude oil, petroleum products and gas in India. The total 5.33 MMT reserve of Phase-I of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is currently estimated to supply approximately 10.5 days of India’s crude requirement according to the consumption during 2015-16.