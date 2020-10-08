Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension

What's new

Uncensored

Mar 30, 2020

French President Macron was among the first to call for the strategic alliance to respond to challenges in the Asia-Pacific region and the growing assertiveness of China
Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST

President Emmanuel Macron had called for the trilateral strategic alliance with Australia and India in 2018(Agencies)


India, France and Australia on Wednesday jump started a new strategic alliance proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron two years ago with the first meeting of top foreign ministry officials of the three countries. Maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region got the top billing at Wednesday’s meeting held over video conference.

The officials spoke about “enhancing maritime security cooperation” including maritime domain awareness, mutual logistics support and capacity building of other friendly countries in the Indo-Pacific region, people familiar with the matter said.

There was broad agreement among the three partners that they should look at a multi-polar world where countries join hands for mutual benefit and support rather than a unipolar or multipolar world.

China did figure in the discussions but the meeting wasn’t focussed on one country. It took an overarching view, one Indian official later told Hindustan Times. The virtual meeting was co-chaired by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, secretary-general in French ministry for Europe and foreign affairs François Delattre and secretary in Australian department of foreign affairs Frances Adamson.


ON THE TRILATERAL TABLE
  • MARITIME SECURITY COOPERATION
  • Explore trilateral cooperation in mutual logistics support
  • Consider greater operational coordination towards maritime security
  • Collaborate to set up a pan Indian Ocean Region- Search and Rescue mechanism
  • Join hands in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief
  • PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH
  • Collaborate on therapeutics and vaccine for COVID-19
  • BLUE ECONOMY
  • Blue Economy initiatives such as hydrography, meteorology and oceanography, and marine medicine
  • Environmental Challenges- marine pollution, etc.
  • Collaborate on identifying, monitoring and reducing pollution sources
  • INTERNATIONAL SOLAR ALLIANCE
  • Promote solar-energy based solutions in countries of the region

French President Macron was among the first to call for building a strategic alliance between the three countries that could respond to challenges in the Asia-Pacific region and the growing assertiveness of China. On a visit to Australia before he flew down to India back in May 2018, President Macron had spoken about the need for the partners to ‘organise’ themselves. “We’re not naive: if we want to be seen and respected by China as an equal partner, we must organize ourselves,” President Macron said in a speech at an Australian naval base. “This new Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis is absolutely key for the region and our joint objectives in the Indian-Pacific region,” he said, according to a 2018 Reuters report.

On the India leg of his trip, President Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a blueprint to step up cooperation in the Indian Ocean to counter China’s growing influence in the region.“The Indian Ocean, like the Pacific Ocean, cannot become a place of hegemony,” President Macron said as the two countries signed pacts that gave Indian warships access to French naval bases in the Indian Ocean.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Indian foreign secretary Shringla underscored PM Modi’s vision for the Indo-Pacific that he had articulated at the Shangri-La Dialogue in 2018 to promote the concept of Security and Growth for All in the Region or SAGAR.

The three countries also discussed cooperation on marine global commons – blue economy, marine biodiversity and environmental challenges such as marine pollution. Shringla spoke about India’s interest in collaborating on sustainable fisheries in the Indian Ocean, technologies for harvesting of Deep Ocean Resources and Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion.

S

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Oct 7, 2018
1,862
-6
699
Country
India
Location
India
There is more chance of this getting successful than QUAD.

US under Trump is seen as an unreliable ally and no country is interested in committing to being part of QUAD.

Trump does not like to deal in groups. He prefers one on one negotiations and deals.
 
Oracle

Oracle

Dec 29, 2014
Dec 29, 2014
843
0
1,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You think Australia will start cold war with China on behalf of China?

And France is not even economic power.
 
Figaro

Figaro

Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
5,323
8
9,520
Country
United States
Location
United States
Good for France and Australia ... they can counter Chinese influence by using Indians as cannon fodder without directly getting involved themselves. Let India bear the brunt of the work/harm while sitting back and reaping the rewards is the way to go.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Mar 3, 2019
2,754
3
3,231
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Funniest Anti-China bloc I have seen. Macron can't save Armenian occupied NK what can he do to China. Australia isn't going to risk itself for Taiwan or Kashmir/Ladakh.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Oct 7, 2018
1,862
-6
699
Country
India
Location
India
If France is in, it is only a matter of time Germany and EU will follow and join the party.

Australia will pull in US, UK, Canada and NZ

India will pull in Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.
 
PeaceGen

PeaceGen

Jun 2, 2012
Jun 2, 2012
3,164
0
154
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
smart move! glad it got off to a good start! :)
 
O

OppositeDay

FULL MEMBER

Sep 19, 2020

Sep 19, 2020
2
0
Country
China
Location
United States
I can definitely see Germany jumping in if India agrees to buy a few dozen German subs. The only thing better than cannon fodder is cannon fodder that pays you.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

Nov 25, 2011
Nov 25, 2011
6,533
0
9,199
Country
China
Location
United States
this is actually an extremely stupid move. Neither France nor Australia have the power projection to help India if it gets thrashed by a military 2x the size backed by an economy 5x the size. The militaries and economies of France+Australia+India combined are not even half that of China.

if they don't help India though, they'll look like a total joke. And India being part of any alliance means that the PLA ground forces become useful again.

India, a 2.7T USD economy with no power projection, can pull in a total of 8T USD worth of economies that also have no power projection?
 
PeaceGen

PeaceGen

Jun 2, 2012
Jun 2, 2012
3,164
0
154
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Thank you for this information! :D
But to me it just means more countries have be recruited for the alliance to stop China's hidden and potential aggression..

