Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension

PeaceGen said: smart move! glad it got off to a good start! Click to expand...

SuvarnaTeja said: If France is in, it is only a matter of time Germany and EU will follow and join the party.



Australia will pull in US, UK, Canada and NZ



India will pull in Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia. Click to expand...

this is actually an extremely stupid move. Neither France nor Australia have the power projection to help India if it gets thrashed by a military 2x the size backed by an economy 5x the size. The militaries and economies of France+Australia+India combined are not even half that of China.if they don't help India though, they'll look like a total joke. And India being part of any alliance means that the PLA ground forces become useful again.India, a 2.7T USD economy with no power projection, can pull in a total of 8T USD worth of economies that also have no power projection?