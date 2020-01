After 5 august 2019 , pakistan needs new future strategy regarding kashmir .

Pleas feel free to share your opinion .

Some options in my humble opnion .

1: Referendum in Azad kashmir / gilgit-baltistan under UN observers and make it another province of Pakistan according to UN resolution.

2: shift from aggressive diplomacy to aggressive strategy of destablising India and putting immense pressure in occupied kashmir .

3 : Supporting legitimate Armed struggle according UN rules of freedom fight in occupied kashmir . From providing weapons to manpower.

4 : Break all diplomatic relations with india and put aggressive diplomacy among arab countries to put pressure on India , Remember its not one way traffic relation with arabs they giving us ecomony peanuts in return they are getting military support . So withdraw that support if they dont stand with us . Strengthen relatiins with qatar turkey and malaysia .

5 .start Limited low to high intesity war in kashmir to seek the attention of World community .



Now or never .

Otherwise it would be too late , already lost occupied kashmir and if pakistan remain same ...soon will loose kasmiris support for pak too .

Its never get a perfect economy and military for nation to respond but a strong will to respond .

People who thinks we shld strengthen our economy first , should know fact pakistan needs continous growth momentum of atleast more than 1 to 2 more decades to get economy comparable to india .

So whether wait for 2 decades or act now

