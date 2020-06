Strategic instabilities in South Asia and Pakistan’s nuclear policy



Thursday, 28 May 2020, 1300-1400 hrs IISS Webinar



Speaker: Colonel Imran Hassan, Visiting Research Fellow for South Asia (Strategic Affairs), IISS; Deputy Director (Research), Arms Control and Disarmament Affairs Branch of the Strategic Plans Division, Government of Pakistan



Chair: Antoine Levesques, Research Fellow for South Asia, IISS



This webinar was the first time the 5th IISS Visiting Fellow for South Asia (Strategic Affairs) addressed an on-the-record IISS discussion meeting. Below is a transcript of Colonel Hassan’s opening remarks, followed by a summary of his answers in the discussion session.​

First, to preserve peace and stability in South Asia at the lowest level of armament.

Second, to pursue resolution of all disputes through negotiations and dialogues.

Third, to have non-discriminatory access to peaceful nuclear technology for socio-economic development and a cleaner environment.

And fourth, to contribute as a responsible and mainstreamed partner in the global non-proliferation efforts.

On the most important factor impacting strategic stability in South Asia: This was the unresolved dispute in Kashmir. As of today, India blamed Pakistan for supporting an insurgency in Kashmir; and Pakistan conversely accused India of supporting terrorism in its territory. Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism and suffered the loss of more than 65,000 lives.





On whether India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had created instability in South Asia: The BJP’s fascism could be a major factor of instability. The BJP had turned India into an overtly Hindu state, and its August 2019 revocation of articles 370 and 35A in Kashmir and December 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act, reflected that.



• On Pakistan’s previous proposals for arms control in South Asia: Arms control contributed to strategic stability; however, Pakistan needed a partner for arms control. Pakistan had put forward various arms control measures to India, including the 1998 Strategic Restraint Regime. But implementation depended on India’s willingness. Pakistan had to bolster its nuclear deterrent. Nuclear war did not benefit anyone.