What's new

Strategic Importance of IOR for Pakistan 1

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2008
1,659
0
1,174
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IOR (Indian Ocean Region) is of significant importance to Pakistan for several reasons. Here are a few key reasons:

Geostrategic Location: Pakistan is strategically located at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. It provides the shortest land route to the Indian Ocean for Central Asian states, making it an important transit country.

Trade Routes: Pakistan's proximity to the Indian Ocean makes it an important player in global trade, especially in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Pakistan's Gwadar Port, located in the southwestern province of Balochistan, has become a key strategic node in the BRI's Maritime Silk Road, offering a shorter and more cost-effective trade route to Western China.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Geostrategic Significance Of Wakhan Corridor: Opportunities And Implications For Region
Replies
8
Views
462
villageidiot
V
B
Growing Chinese factor in Bangladesh-India relations
Replies
0
Views
273
Black_cats
B
CrazyZ
Russia Wants To Participate In The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Replies
6
Views
1K
Horse_Rider
H
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
The Arabian Sea Initiative: A Proposal For Pakistan To Take A Leading Role In The Indian Ocean World
Replies
0
Views
407
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Osama Ali_16
  • Article
“Foreign Interventions In Balochistan; Implications on Pakistan”
Replies
5
Views
825
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom