Strategic Importance of IOR for Pakistan 1

IOR (Indian Ocean Region) is of significant importance to Pakistan for several reasons. Here are a few key reasons:Geostrategic Location: Pakistan is strategically located at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. It provides the shortest land route to the Indian Ocean for Central Asian states, making it an important transit country.Trade Routes: Pakistan's proximity to the Indian Ocean makes it an important player in global trade, especially in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Pakistan's Gwadar Port, located in the southwestern province of Balochistan, has become a key strategic node in the BRI's Maritime Silk Road, offering a shorter and more cost-effective trade route to Western China.