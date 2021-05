Strategic implications of SpaceX Starship for the US military

F-22Raptor said: The U.S. military has launched and operated Earth-orbiting satellites since the Discoverer 1 mission in March 1959. Despite this long-term presence in space, spacepower as a mature military discipline remains in its infancy. Click to expand...

With all the extra tonnage we should use it on wrapping our satellites in thick shielding. All it takes is a small cloud of ball bearings to destroy a satellite. May as well encase them in something thick.