Strategic growth in Pakistan - Turkey - Azerbaijan relations (Concrete Relations for Future)

Lot of Positive Vibes coming from Azerbaijan Circles for strategic relations
The positive vibes showcase a new direction where the 3 countries are looking forward to grow their relations to next level
Can the 3 Nations move towards a more free trade environment and take the relations to next level ?
There is certainly some chatter about Azerbaijan , ordering Handful of JF17 Thunders it should enhance an already close relation with Azerbaijan a close Ally for Turkey
