Strategic advantages if Pakistan adopts "Left Hand " drive..

Pakistan has an awful legacy in its road ( and rail) traffic rules which stifles Pakistan's logistics capabilities and has severe strategic implications.

Pakistan is adhering to the British colonial legacy of driving on the left side of the road using "right hand" drive cars. There is no particular reason for Pakistan to do so when there is every reason to abandon this archaic practice to enable the economic growth and easier transport of essential goods.

Let's take a look at the situation:

- All (but ONE) of Pakistan's neighboring countries drive on the right side of the road using left hand drive cars, trucks, buses, trailer rigs.

-The neighboring country that does drive on the left side of the road is an enemy nation and there is no advantage in allowing its transport into Pakistan ( in fact its an extreme risk!). Pakistanis are unlikely to drive from Lahore to Delhi for a holiday in the near future nor are Indians going to come and vacation in Islamabad, So there is no advantage maintaining a traffic rule common to both nations, unless we want to make it easier for a ground invasion.

- Afghanistan, Iran and China all drive on the right side of the road. Earlier there was only a trickle of traffic across extremely hostile and dangerous roads. CPEC has been a game changer with a network of excellent roads completed and which is expanding. The security on all three frontiers has improved and better mutual relations will require free and unhindered movements of road traffic carrying goods, and passengers.

-Commercial Pakistani road traffic is presently restricted to specially trained drivers who can drive a heavy right hand drive truck into left hand drive Afghanistan and Iran, a practice that results in horrific accidents on account of visibility and human errors,

China plays safe by using trailers that are hitched and swapped with left hand drive cabs and taken over by Chinese drivers.

- Globally there are far less right hand drive vehicles manufactured than left hand drive vehicles so the price advantage of high volume production is lost. Pakistan is restricted to manufacturing and importing extremely expensive Japanese right hand drive vehicles, when right next door in China is a huge automobile industry making the lowest priced vehicles in the world.

To integrate its economy and broaden its frontiers Pakistan must change.

Other countries have faced this problem like Sweden which was the only country in Europe to drive on the left and changed in September 1967 and more recently Myanmar . Nepal might follow suit.

Pakistanis could write to their MNA to propose a bill to change the rules. It would help and secure our nation and make available low cost reliable automobiles to our people.

We need to get off our two wheelers.

Also we need to change our rail gauge from 1676 mm to the international 1435 mm gauge.