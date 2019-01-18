I have recently noted that there have been strange weather patterns all over the world, particularly in Pakistan. The last time, islamabad recieved snow was in 1984, after that 2016 capped the hills with snow again, in 2019, again the hills were covered with snow. Lahore witnessed massive hailstorm in 2011, it turned the city white, again in 2019, there was considerable amounts of hail recorded in the city center temperatures dropped to the lowest in 35 years, keeping this in mind, also note that lahore does not witness annual hailstorms often Average temperatures are dropping in the east and rising in the west. With such changes, is it possible to see regular hailstorms or even snowfall in metropolitan areas such as lahore, islamabad etc.? With the tree plantation drive further aiding in lowering temperatures and causing more rainfall. Is climate change the culprit. Will we ever see blizzards, a frozen rawal lake or a whitened lahore?