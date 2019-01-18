What's new

Strange Weather Patterns

LimaCharlie

LimaCharlie

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2019
295
0
388
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I have recently noted that there have been strange weather patterns all over the world, particularly in Pakistan. The last time, islamabad recieved snow was in 1984, after that 2016 capped the hills with snow again, in 2019, again the hills were covered with snow. Lahore witnessed massive hailstorm in 2011, it turned the city white, again in 2019, there was considerable amounts of hail recorded in the city center temperatures dropped to the lowest in 35 years, keeping this in mind, also note that lahore does not witness annual hailstorms often Average temperatures are dropping in the east and rising in the west. With such changes, is it possible to see regular hailstorms or even snowfall in metropolitan areas such as lahore, islamabad etc.? With the tree plantation drive further aiding in lowering temperatures and causing more rainfall. Is climate change the culprit. Will we ever see blizzards, a frozen rawal lake or a whitened lahore?


 
- Singh Saab -

- Singh Saab -

FULL MEMBER
Aug 13, 2020
159
0
208
Country
India
Location
Australia
Yes the weather is going to be getting more extreme, we will be witnessing more frequent natural disasters like storms, floods, bushfires etc all over the world. This is part of climate change and we cant really do much to stop it
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
15,605
43
25,852
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
May be Punjab getting its weather back, during my teenage I witnessed every year hail storm...one time I witness more than one foot hail storm, we struck inside rooms since doors were blocked by fallen hails.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
15,605
43
25,852
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
- Singh Saab - said:
Yes the weather is going to be getting more extreme, we will be witnessing more frequent natural disasters like storms, floods, bushfires etc all over the world. This is part of climate change and we cant really do much to stop it
Click to expand...
We can control weather by harp or by planting trees.
 
LimaCharlie

LimaCharlie

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2019
295
0
388
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maarkhoor said:
May be Punjab getting its weather back, during my teenage I witnessed every year hail storm...one time I witness more than one foot hail storm, we struck inside rooms since doors were blocked by fallen hails.
Click to expand...
That sounds awesome, does planting trees increase the chances of hail? I really hope i can enjoy coffee, while admiring the view in my own city
 
LimaCharlie

LimaCharlie

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2019
295
0
388
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maarkhoor said:
May be Punjab getting its weather back, during my teenage I witnessed every year hail storm...one time I witness more than one foot hail storm, we struck inside rooms since doors were blocked by fallen hails.
Click to expand...
Tree plantation lowers average temperature and increases rainfall, this may contribue as a big factor in my opinion,
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,332
15
16,775
Country
India
Location
India
Maarkhoor said:
We can control weather by harp or by planting trees.
Click to expand...
HAARP is a hoax. I quote part of this article :
IN THE HISTORY of U.S. military research, there's never been a project with such a combination of big science, high sleaze, and pure conspiratorial strangeness. Yet somehow, some way, the story of the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, or HAARP, just got sleazier and stranger – all thanks to an elderly physicist named Alfred Wong.

Wong was an early proponent of HAARP, who used the facility in his studies of the ionosphere, the electrically-charged portion of the atmosphere. He also was something of a serial con man, according to a federal plea agreement provided to Danger Room. (.pdf) On Thursday, Wong agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million in damages for falsely billing Darpa and the Interior Department. He also plead guilty to a host of fraud charges.
Click to expand...
Please read all of the article.

@Hamartia Antidote @ps3linux
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
KhalaiMakhlooq (Collection) Strange things and weather phenomenon in Jerusalem Members Club 7
S Featured Strange: Plane with US soldiers filmed in Bucharest, Ro, while crash landing (no victims)! Europe & Russia 2
vi-va Trump: ‘Strange’ that coronavirus didn’t spread throughout China COVID-19 Coronavirus 14
Philosopher Iran's strange history with "UFOs" Iranian Defence Forum 16
beijingwalker Italian docs saw strange pneumonia cases before China's coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 Coronavirus 19
Vergennes The Strange And Cold Day The French Cavalry Captured a Dutch Fleet at Sea Military History & Tactics 1
StormBreaker Spoiler : Strange Things Season 4 Teaser Members Club 27
Rusty The strange tale of the paid protesters supporting Meng Wanzhou at her extradition hearing Americas 4
ghost250 Sonny Eats Bangladesh!!! The Strange, the Rare, the Amazing Food of Bangladesh!! Bangladesh Defence Forum 38
StormBreaker Noticed a strange phenomena today, Any Answers ? Technology & Science 16

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top