Strange: Plane with US soldiers filmed in Bucharest, Ro, while crash landing (no victims)!

A plane carrying US soldiers from Afghanistan to the United States crash landed on an airport in Bucharest, Romania. The incident seems relatively minor but it is a bit strange that somebody, placed in a suitable location, filmed the entire landing with a camera mounted on a tripod. How did the operator know that something might happen with the plane? There is no indication the pilots, or other people, were aware the landing gear might collapse or that bad things might happen.Omni Air Boeing 767-300ER N423AX left main landing gear collapse after touchdown at Bucharest BBU airport (runway 07). Flight Omni Air OAE703 Kabul (KBL) - Bucharest (BBU) charter for US Gov. Date: 28 Aug, 2020Minor crash on Baneasa Airport (Bucharest, Romania) of a plane with US soldiers coming from Kabul, Afghanistan. This was a planned landing for refueling.The partly collapsed landing gear of the Boeing 767-300ER Omni Air N423AX, Bucharest, August 28, 2020.