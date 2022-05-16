What's new

Strange death of Sufism!

B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 13, 2022
65
0
51
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I hope this doesn’t upset anyone.
Apologies upfront.

But I want to know why were the Wahabis allowed to destroy Sufism in South Asia and beyond.

Our forefathers and those who brought Islam to our shores were Sufis.

One of the most disgusting acts perpetrated under the last BNP government was the attack on Sufi shrines.

The Americans of course funded the jihadists and co-opted them to fight communism. Wahabis of course hate Sufis because they are enlightened and challenge backward thinking.

How can Sufism regain its primacy in South Asia and beat back the Wahabis?
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,329
0
5,409
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sufism is still very prominent, in various parts of the Pakistan and the world, there is a big Naqshbandi following here. But More people are in favor of understanding Quran with science.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,118
-2
7,992
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Don't know about Bangladesh but Sufi centric sects are already in the majority

But they do have some issues that they need to reform in order to make a comeback into the mainstream again
I prefer them over a Wahabi centric school of thought but at the same time that doesn't mean they're perfect, in many areas they became worse, and Wahabis reformed


What happened to the Sufi sect was global in nature - it happened in the Arab world, it happened in south Asia, it happened in Waziristan too
So not a unique phenomenon (although it'll be interesting to know why it happened in the 20th century)
all the localized Sufi sects of their particular regions were somewhat mainstreamed
 
Last edited:
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
626
0
999
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
BananaRepublicUK said:
I hope this doesn’t upset anyone.
Apologies upfront.

But I want to know why were the Wahabis allowed to destroy Sufism in South Asia and beyond.

Our forefathers and those who brought Islam to our shores were Sufis.

One of the most disgusting acts perpetrated under the last BNP government was the attack on Sufi shrines.

The Americans of course funded the jihadists and co-opted them to fight communism. Wahabis of course hate Sufis because they are enlightened and challenge backward thinking.

How can Sufism regain its primacy in South Asia and beat back the Wahabis?
Click to expand...

Because Sunni Sufism and Wahabism are not that different as you think.

Historically many frontier generals and warriors were sunni sufis. Because of some strange reason, sufis recently got the aura of being muslim hare krishnas. Which historically, is very far from the truth.
 
B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 13, 2022
65
0
51
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Wergeland said:
Because Sunni Sufism and Wahabism are not that different as you think.

Historically many frontier generals and warriors were sunni sufis. Because of some strange reason, sufis recently got the aura of being muslim hare krishnas. Which historically, is very far from the truth.
Click to expand...
I don’t consider Wahhabism a branch of Sunni.

It’s a cult like the Christian Opus Dei.

It’s a cult created by a madman whose name it bears!
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
626
0
999
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
BananaRepublicUK said:
I don’t consider Wahhabism a branch of Sunni.

It’s a cult like the Christian Opus Dei.

It’s a cult created by a madman whose name it bears!
Click to expand...

The main difference lies in inconoclasm, which wahabism is carrier of. Wahabism in strict sense is extreme orthodoxy, which explains why it originated in Arabian Peninsula and not forexample Persia. Wahabism also has sub-categories if i understand correct. Some of them are very close to Kawarij doctrines while others are not that different from Sufis.

Mostly down to interpretation
 
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
5,129
-3
3,970
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sufism is not associated with Hanafi Fiqh and Sufis are found in all fiqh. Regardless what tariqah/silsila one is following, he or she must have clear and strong on Aqeedah.

Barelvis is Pakistan have destroyed true Sufism because of their Aqeedah.
 
R

Rushd Alam

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 15, 2022
8
0
15
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
With due respect to everyones opinion and madhabs in islam, with advancement of science sufi mysticism cant answer questions that Salafis can. If you look at religious debates between us and christian missionaries, athists or jews, you will see what kind of questions we face and it will be very difficult to answer with mysticism in this age of science.
I follow debates of Adnan Rashid, ustad Seikh Uthman on youtube, a great watch, both originated from pakistan but great debaters and scholars on comparative religion.

You will find salafie movement are more evidence based and try to follow the roots of islams as it tries to follow what sahabies did or noted that later saints or imams so appealing to masses. So with information availability to more people like me are moving towards the core.

Allah only gave us one religion and madhabs are openions of great imams and hope it all brings us to jannah.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,329
0
5,409
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wergeland said:
The main difference lies in inconoclasm, which wahabism is carrier of. Wahabism in strict sense is extreme orthodoxy, which explains why it originated in Arabian Peninsula and not forexample Persia. Wahabism also has sub-categories if i understand correct. Some of them are very close to Kawarij doctrines while others are not that different from Sufis.

Mostly down to interpretation
Click to expand...
do you mean the other sect being salafi ?
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
10,663
-1
10,238
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
BananaRepublicUK said:
I hope this doesn’t upset anyone.
Apologies upfront.

But I want to know why were the Wahabis allowed to destroy Sufism in South Asia and beyond.

Our forefathers and those who brought Islam to our shores were Sufis.

One of the most disgusting acts perpetrated under the last BNP government was the attack on Sufi shrines.

The Americans of course funded the jihadists and co-opted them to fight communism. Wahabis of course hate Sufis because they are enlightened and challenge backward thinking.

How can Sufism regain its primacy in South Asia and beat back the Wahabis?
Click to expand...
You are a funny guy, with UK flags and a low post count, plus a dubious account name.

If the Salafis, Ahle-E-Hadith, and Deobandis are not the mainstream Orthodox Sunnis, then who are?

What is the correct interpretation of Sunni Islam. Can you please clarify.

Show me in Qur'an and Hadith where it says to practice Sufism?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
India Must Help ASEAN Break Out Of China’s Economic Stranglehold
Replies
14
Views
716
faithfulguy
faithfulguy
K
A HISTORY OF INDIAN ART THROUGH FIVE Masterpieces - Part 2: Mahabalipuram
Replies
4
Views
431
Bossman
B
chinasun
Articles by Chinese think tanks: the History and present situation of the Baloch Liberation Army
Replies
3
Views
560
xyx007
xyx007
Nan Yang
Why does the West think China wants global hegemony?
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Globenim
G
Q
The cynical hypocrisy of the world’s No1 propagandist: US pledges $300mn to fund massive global anti-China media machine
Replies
13
Views
602
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom