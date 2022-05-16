Strange death of Sufism!

BananaRepublicUK
I hope this doesn’t upset anyone.
Apologies upfront.
But I want to know why were the Wahabis allowed to destroy Sufism in South Asia and beyond.
Our forefathers and those who brought Islam to our shores were Sufis.
One of the most disgusting acts perpetrated under the last BNP government was the attack on Sufi shrines.
The Americans of course funded the jihadists and co-opted them to fight communism. Wahabis of course hate Sufis because they are enlightened and challenge backward thinking.
How can Sufism regain its primacy in South Asia and beat back the Wahabis?
