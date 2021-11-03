What's new

Strange COVID side effects caused woman to strip naked, drink shower gel and wash clothes in toilet

Side effects of COVID have caused a woman to act bizarre – doctors have revealed that a woman stripped naked, drank shower gel, and washed her clothes in a toilet after contracting Covid-19, Daily Mail reported Wednesday.


The unidentified patient tested positive for the virus in Doha, Qatar, and was considered healthy at the time, with no prior mental health issues.


The 30-year-old woman, who has not been identified, spent several days acting strangely as a result of a rare virus complication, the report stated.


Her family began to notice her unusual behaviour after four days of her home quarantine, during which she developed only mild physical symptoms of the virus.


Doctors described her as ‘agitated, requiring less sleep, and talking excessively’ in the British Medical Journal Case Reports.

Source and More: https://insiderpaper.com/covid-side-effects-caused-woman-to-strip-naked-drink-shower-gel/
 
