Strange bedmates

then please stop this charade of Muslim identity which your country is and still is run on......change the name of your country toPakistan incorporated.......at least Blackwater is listed as so ... LolJust like British muslims.....who spend more time supporting Pakistani policies than the country they were born in...cause u k allows you to be a muslim.....move to China and see how it works for youPs: we did...and you ended up keeping the Taliban alive ....supporting enemies .......many of my squad mates died cause of your duplicity