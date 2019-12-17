Stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh are forgotten victims

Without having little knowledge on topic don’t cry like babies. Biharis if they want can obtain Bangladeshi citizenship and there are no barriers to it and it is Supreme Court verdict. So how Bangladesh is sending them back?



It’s Biharis who are still not ready to accept Bangladeshi citizenship rather waiting to go back to Pakistan. As their ordinal citizenship was Pakistan still they are considered Pakistani or stranded Pakistani.



Many times Pakistani government promised to take them back but the promise have not been fulfilled.



Regarding Afghan refugees or displaced Rohingyas the comment that you have made is also not relevant as Biharis were always Pakistani citizen.



Based on your logic anyone who came to east Pakistan are not eligible for Pakistani citizenship? Is it your hate or out of touch with reality made you to say it?



Do you even know what Pakistani law says? Anyone even Bengalis who wanted to become Pakistani citizen until 1978 can obtain Pakistani citizenship.



Plus this news is posted in Gulf News not any Indian media nor written by an Indian. So stop whining about India every time when you can’t argue rationally.



The Biharis sided with Pakistan army and supported Pakistan till the last day east Pakistan fell on December 16, 1971. Still they have the desire to go back to Pakistan.



This is your moral obligation to take them back.