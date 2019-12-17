What's new

Stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh are forgotten victims

Stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh are forgotten victims

Those stuck in Bangladesh since 1947 should be repatriated as a matter of priority

Published: August 07, 2021 10:44Tariq A. Al Maeena, Special to Gulf News
While Rohingya migrants have the world's attention, it has been a tragic state of affairs for the Biharis or Urdu-speaking people stranded in Bangladesh since partition

Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan faced many challenges when he took office. He has to turn his country around, a country that has suffered for decades under the ravages of unfettered looting which has crippled the economy and left the country in serious debt.

Ever since he assumed high office, Khan has been trying to fix things, much to the chagrin of his detractors and his efforts seem to be succeeding. Pakistan is returning to some form of economic stability and financial benchmarks are attesting to a positive change in Pakistan’s fortunes. Imran Khan had to tackle many fronts and while he stumbled on some, he managed to bring most of them back on track.

However, one area that continues to demand his attention is the fate of Pakistanis stuck in Bangladesh. Lost among the poor and oppressed of this world, including those in Palestine, Myanmar and elsewhere are more than a quarter million ghetto dwellers in squalid camps in Bangladesh. These are the forgotten remnants of the Indo-Pakistan partition, victims of a war imposed on them and there are very few voices that bring their destitute conditions to the fore.

While the United Nation Universal Declaration of Human Rights states every person has a right to nationality, these ‘stranded Pakistanis’ enjoy no such luxury. For the past 60 years, they have been spread across Bangladesh in 66 camps, each no bigger than a football field, with poor sanitation and shortages of running water.

Camp conditions are miserable, and large groups of families are often forced to share their living area with animals. They have no rights, limited job options and few economic prospects. They are refugees.

In pre-independence India, they were a Muslim minority in the region of Bihar. At the time of the partition in 1947, many moved to what was then East Pakistan. When civil war broke out between East and West Pakistan, the Biharis sided with the West. Subsequently in 1971, East Pakistan became the independent state of Bangladesh, and these Biharis who had been loyal to Pakistan were denied citizenship because they had “supported the enemy”.

Their first choice was to leave the new nation and go to the west, the part of Pakistan that still existed. They expected to be welcomed, and they waited. Almost four decades later, they continue to wait in silence and despair. Pakistan initially denied them permission to emigrate, fearing a massive influx could destabilise the country. The legal limbo they find themselves in predicts and even more despondent future.

There have been a few groups that have tried to break free this limbo and come up with a worthy solution. On of them was the Rabita Trust established in 1988 under the auspices of the then Pakistani President, the late Gen. Zia-ul-Haque, and the Muslim World League.

They put forth a proposal to organise the repatriation of the stranded Pakistanis. An estimated 40,000 homes were to be built and were to be freely allocated to those Bihari migrants in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Over 3000 destitute families were issued Pakistani ID cards back in 1992 and over 1000 housing units were built in the Punjab to accommodate them. Unfortunately, funds were not very forthcoming, and the political changes in Pakistan over the last three decades had slowly pushed this issue on the back-burner.

The Pakistani Repatriation Council (PRC), an NGO who want to correct this travesty of justice has been busy since highlighting the stranded Pakistani issue to each successive government. In their recent proposal, they suggest the following:

The government of Bangladesh should be included as a partner in the negotiations.

Notwithstanding the fact that the Bangladeshi government had recently announced that they would selectively issue national passports for those born in the camps, their support in this matter of relocation is essential.

Those families who were previously issued Pakistani nationality cards and who still suffer in the camps should be repatriated as a matter of priority.

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) should include this matter on their agenda and persuade national and international aid organisations to extend necessary sustenance allowances until they are repatriated.

Pakistan today faces many challenges. But one of them should be the protection of rights for all its constituents. While NGOs like the PRC are actively promoting the cause of these destitute mortals, it alone cannot do everything. It is also our moral obligation as citizens of this world not to ignore the forgotten.

Tariq A. Al Maeena is a Saudi sociopolitical commentator. He lives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Twitter: @talmaeena

The Pajeet keeps on creating this thread again and again, about "Pakistani's in Bangladesh". Those Bihari's who shifted from India to West Pakistan are Bangladeshi's now, if they had moved to East Pakistan they would have been Pakistani now. It's plain, simple, and logical. Now can some mod stop this retard Pajeet from creating threads on this topic from time to time?

And no we are not going to take them, nor are we obligated to, so if any retard Bangladeshi or Pajeet thinks it otherwise he can go f himself. Plain, simple and if you want to strain the already strained relations between the two countries then yes you are doing a good job.

Retards crying about less than a million Rohingyas, don's even seen afghan refugees. We already have enough Indian spies in our country, now this Indian bootlicker nation wants to send some of its fresh homegrown lot just to please it's master. No fkin way.

I just hope that the current leadership grows some balls and cut all diplomatic ties with this pitthu nation, until they have some leadership change in their country and they get out of the influence of its current master, India.
 
Death Professor said:
The Pajeet keeps on creating this thread again and again, about "Pakistani's in Bangladesh". Those Bihari's who shifted from India to West Pakistan are Bangladeshi's now, if they had moved to East Pakistan they would have been Pakistani now. It's plain, simple, and logical. Now can some mod stop this retard Pajeet from creating threads on this topic from time to time?

And no we are not going to take them, nor are we obligated to, so if any retard Bangladeshi or Pajeet thinks it otherwise he can go f himself. Plain, simple and if you want to strain the already strained relations between the two countries then yes you are doing a good job.

Retards crying about less than a million Rohingyas, don's even seen afghan refugees. We already have enough Indian spies in our country, now this Indian bootlicker nation wants to send some of its fresh homegrown lot just to please it's master. No fkin way.

I just hope that the current leadership grows some balls and cut all diplomatic ties with this pitthu nation, until they have some leadership change in their country and they get out of the influence of its current master, India.
Without having little knowledge on topic don’t cry like babies. Biharis if they want can obtain Bangladeshi citizenship and there are no barriers to it and it is Supreme Court verdict. So how Bangladesh is sending them back?

It’s Biharis who are still not ready to accept Bangladeshi citizenship rather waiting to go back to Pakistan. As their ordinal citizenship was Pakistan still they are considered Pakistani or stranded Pakistani.

Many times Pakistani government promised to take them back but the promise have not been fulfilled.

Regarding Afghan refugees or displaced Rohingyas the comment that you have made is also not relevant as Biharis were always Pakistani citizen.

Based on your logic anyone who came to east Pakistan are not eligible for Pakistani citizenship? Is it your hate or out of touch with reality made you to say it?

Do you even know what Pakistani law says? Anyone even Bengalis who wanted to become Pakistani citizen until 1978 can obtain Pakistani citizenship.

Plus this news is posted in Gulf News not any Indian media nor written by an Indian. So stop whining about India every time when you can’t argue rationally.

The Biharis sided with Pakistan army and supported Pakistan till the last day east Pakistan fell on December 16, 1971. Still they have the desire to go back to Pakistan.

This is your moral obligation to take them back.
 
Black_cats said:
Without having little knowledge on topic don’t cry like babies. Biharis if they want can obtain Bangladeshi citizenship and there are no barriers to it and it is Supreme Court verdict. So how Bangladesh is sending them back?

It’s Biharis who are still not ready to accept Bangladeshi citizenship rather waiting to go back to Pakistan. As their ordinal citizenship was Pakistan still they are considered Pakistani or stranded Pakistani.

Many times Pakistani government promised to take them back but the promise have not been fulfilled.

Regarding Afghan refugees or displaced Rohingyas the comment that you have made is also not relevant as Biharis were always Pakistani citizen.

Based on your logic anyone who came to east Pakistan are not eligible for Pakistani citizenship? Is it your hate or out of touch with reality made you to say it?

Do you even know what Pakistani law says? Anyone even Bengalis who wanted to become Pakistani citizen until 1978 can obtain Pakistani citizenship.

Plus this news is posted in Gulf News not any Indian media nor written by an Indian. So stop whining about India every time when you can’t argue rationally.

The Biharis sided with Pakistan army and supported Pakistan till the last day east Pakistan fell on December 16, 1971. Still they have the desire to go back to Pakistan.

This is your moral obligation to take them back.
Jamaat e Islami, other RW parties sided with Pakistan

Are you planning to send them and their political base to Pak too?
 
Black_cats said:
Without having little knowledge on topic don’t cry like babies. Biharis if they want can obtain Bangladeshi citizenship and there are no barriers to it and it is Supreme Court verdict. So how Bangladesh is sending them back?

It’s Biharis who are still not ready to accept Bangladeshi citizenship rather waiting to go back to Pakistan. As their ordinal citizenship was Pakistan still they are considered Pakistani or stranded Pakistani.

Many times Pakistani government promised to take them back but the promise have not been fulfilled.

Regarding Afghan refugees or displaced Rohingyas the comment that you have made is also not relevant as Biharis were always Pakistani citizen.

Based on your logic anyone who came to east Pakistan are not eligible for Pakistani citizenship? Is it your hate or out of touch with reality made you to say it?

Do you even know what Pakistani law says? Anyone even Bengalis who wanted to become Pakistani citizen until 1978 can obtain Pakistani citizenship.

Plus this news is posted in Gulf News not any Indian media nor written by an Indian. So stop whining about India every time when you can’t argue rationally.

The Biharis sided with Pakistan army and supported Pakistan till the last day east Pakistan fell on December 16, 1971. Still they have the desire to go back to Pakistan.

This is your moral obligation to take them back.
The only ones who are crying are the retard Pajeet Bangladeshi's, Rohingya this, Rohingya that we can't have any refugees. Pakistan should take Bihari's because they moved from India to Bangladesh. Bla bla same old bullshit, sorry I meant cow shit. THEY MOVED TO BANGLADESH THEY ARE YOUR's. Whether they want Pakistani nationality, Bangladeshi nationality, American nationality is IRRELEVANT. THEY ARE YOU AND THEY ARE YOURs or india's if we stretch it back to roots. End of discussion.

There is no moral obligation, the only moral obligation is to reply a filthy pajeet in such colorful language that he understands this simple concept. They moved to Bangladesh they are yours. Now go f urself, bitching about it again and again won't CHANGE A SINGLE THING. The only thing it is doing and will do is create hostility. And no we won't take them, and no their is no "taking them back" Taking them back mean that they came here in the first place which they never ever fkin did. GET that through your dumb skull head you filthy cow dung sniffing pajeet.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Jamaat e Islami, other RW parties sided with Pakistan

Are you planning to send them and their political base to Pak too?
Bangladesh is not sending anyone plus Jamaat already obtained Bangladeshi citizenship even the pro Pakistani one. Trial is going on for the ones who committed war crimes and some are already punished.

Biharis have not obtained Bangladeshi citizenship yet. So both are not relatable.
 
Black_cats said:
Bangladesh is not sending anyone plus Jamaat already obtained Bangladeshi citizenship even the pro Pakistani one. Trial is going on for the ones who committed war crimes and some are already punished.

Biharis have not obtained Bangladeshi citizenship yet. So both are not relatable.
If they don't want Bangali citizenship

Than how's this our fault or responsibility to give them citizenship?
 
Death Professor said:
The only ones who are crying are the retard Pajeet Bangladeshi's, Rohingya this, Rohingya that we can't have any refugees. Pakistan should take Bihari's because they moved from India to Bangladesh. Bla bla same old bullshit, sorry I meant cow shit. THEY MOVED TO BANGLADESH THEY ARE YOUR's. Whether they want Pakistani nationality, Bangladeshi nationality, American nationality is IRRELEVANT. THEY ARE YOU AND THEY ARE YOURs or india's if we stretch it back to roots. End of discussion.
Did you even read the news? Or has any knowledge on the subject matter? If not please stop blabbering same thing again and again without knowing the facts on the ground.

Bangladesh is not involved here anyway. It’s Biharis who still consider themselves as Pakistani and waiting to go back and not ready to accept Bangladeshi citizenship.

Rohingyas are displaced and persecuted people and has no origin in Bangladesh. Myanmar is their homeland and Bangladesh is trying to make sure they can live there a happy and free life.
Sainthood 101 said:
If they don't want Bangali citizenship

Than how's this our fault or responsibility to give them citizenship?
They are Pakistani citizen all along. Their citizenship has never been revoked. Only repartition has not been done which Pakistani government promised so many times in the past.

Plus this is Pakistani law that anyone wanted to be Pakistani citizen until 1978 can do so that includes Bengalis.
 
Black_cats said:
Bangladesh is not involved here anyway. It’s Biharis who still consider themselves as Pakistani and waiting to go back and not ready to accept Bangladeshi citizenship.
Retard f*ing c*nt, you can spin it whatever the way you like. They moved from India to Bangladesh, they are either (Indians if we stretch it really hard) or they are Bangladeshi. Whether they want Pakistani nationality or not is IR-fkin-RELVEVANT. END OF DISCUSSION.
 
Death Professor said:
Retard f*ing c*nt, you can spin it whatever the way you like. They moved from India to Bangladesh, they are either (Indians if we stretch it really hard) or they are Bangladeshi. Whether they want Pakistani nationality or not is IR-fkin-RELVEVANT. END OF DISCUSSION.
Go fix your country’s law first or get knowledge on how citizenship is fixed if a country is divided. Don’t embarrass yourself again and again.
Sainthood 101 said:
Arey... :undecided:
Rohingyas are living in Myanmar for centuries and Bangladesh was created just on 1971. Just to make things more clear to you.
 
Black_cats said:
Rohingyas are displaced and persecuted people and has no origin in Bangladesh. Myanmar is their homeland and Bangladesh is trying to make sure they can live there a happy and free life.
Ch***, I know, but I replied to you in the context of your bitching. We hosted Afghanis, we never complained or bitched as much as Bangladesh does, and yes all that bitching would have been logical and made sense if it was only limited to Rohingya. But this whole rant about Biharis' in Bangladesh and calling them Pakistani's WHEN THEY NEVER EVER SET FOOT IN PAKISTAN is not a little retarded but magnanimous cow dung levels of retarded.
Black_cats said:
Go fix your country’s law first or get knowledge on how citizenship is fixed if a country is divided. Don’t embarrass yourself again and again.
It's already fixed, you can shove those Bangladeshi up your a hole.
 
