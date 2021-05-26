What's new

Stranded Pakistani Hindu families return from India

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
69,190
78
110,732
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Stranded Pakistani Hindu families return from India

One family was sent back from immigration authorities due to lack of documents for the newborn child


Asif Mehmood
December 07, 2021


photo express

PHOTO: EXPRESS


LAHORE: Pakistani Hindu families, who were stranded in India for months, returned to the country on Tuesday through the Wagah border crossing.

The families had gone to the neighbouring country in hopes of becoming Indian citizens but were unable to do so despite staying in India for several years. The families were then stranded near the Attari-Wagah border for months.

During their stay in India, they faced discrimination and inhumane treatment at the hand of Indian authorities.

The families, numbering more than 100 people, were unable to return to Pakistan despite necessary preparations being completed for the reception at the Wagah border and could not cross due to Covid-19 related border closure.

For the past three months, these people had been living under the open sky near the Attari border of India and were provided food by the locals.
One family, however, was sent back by immigration authorities due to incomplete documents.

Pala Ram, whose wife had a baby in December, was told by the immigration authorities to get a birth certificate and travel documents of the child since he was born in India.


PHOTO: EXPRESS

PHOTO: EXPRESS


The family was sent back to India in order to obtain travel documents from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

According to Pala Ram, 97 Pakistanis stranded at the border include 47 children, six of whom were born in India and were less than a year old. Apart from Pala Ram, another Pakistani citizen, Laga Ram, gave birth to a child named Bharat. Laga Ram went to Jodhpur, India in 2020 to visit her brother.

According to reports, the families returning to Pakistan were happy and thanked the Pakistani authorities.



PHOTO: EXPRESS

PHOTO: EXPRESS
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Areesh
Waiting for a Passport: A Pakistani Hindu Family in India Hopes to Return Home
Replies
3
Views
261
El Sidd
El Sidd
CrazyZ
With shattered dreams, 14 Pakistani Hindus return home
Replies
13
Views
440
Pandora
Pandora
A
Hindu and Sikh Refugees Among 243 Nationals Who Will Return to Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
397
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
Imran Khan
Hindu and Sikh Refugees Among 243 Nationals Who Will Return to Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
269
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Abu Zarrar
The Durand Line: Beyond Nationalist Fables
Replies
4
Views
837
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom