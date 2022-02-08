What's new

Stragetic setback for Russia - The US will emerge re-fuelled

Titanium100

Titanium100

The reason the Americans were spamming the invasion was part of their mind games and to disrupt Russia's intentions..

1. Biden said many times with confident look ''He(Putin) will attack cause he put himself where he can't backout''

This means Biden's intel team is top notch...

2. The situation is double edged sword for Putin with two options ''Invade by making an incursion re-enter the revival of new Russian age at the becosting of US or retreat giving initiative back to the US where Russia's influence will slowly begin to fade and that aura of fear will be gone in Europe..

Russian incursion will embolden them into a new Russian golden age while the US will fade influence wise slowly by such outcome where the Russian's will step into the world stage overnight..

3. Hence the Americans have been obsessed with invasion because they don't want it to happen otherwise it will make there prestige suffer including influence will wane down

It is the aftermath outfall what scares the US and loss of influence as consequence and A new belligerent Russia stepping into the world stage.. Russia's stock will go up ridiculously and will mentally gain influence over east europe as few of them will exit for security reasons... Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Greece, Macedonia, Montonegro will leave NATO and the baltics may exit but not guaraanteed..

An Eastern ortodox alliance could take shape as a consequence of that on the eastern-south European territories
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Russia-Ukraine: Russian warships heading to Black Sea for naval drills: LIVE UPDATES

Six Russian warships are currently heading to the Black Sea -- which borders Ukraine -- for previously-planned naval drills, Reuters reports, citing the Russian Interfax news agency.
But the question is will the decision come.. I would say for now there is 70% of it happening or 30% of him retreating..

Either way it will have a global impact... A subdued Russia or resurgent one..
 
S

SaadH

Or Putin can take a leaf out of the American/Western playbook and arm the Eastern Ukranians/Russians to the teeth and have them declare independence.
 
chinasun

chinasun

There will be no war in Ukraine. Russia only hopes that NATO will not expand eastward. The US is preparing to raise interest rates in March, creating tensions and channelling European money to Wall Street.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

chinasun said:
There will be no war in Ukraine. Russia only hopes that NATO will not expand eastward. The US is preparing to raise interest rates in March, creating tensions and channelling European money to Wall Street.
Yes Russia could retreat which is why the US will emerge re-fuelled as I Mentioned up on the title...

It would mean Russia stood down and it got no guaraantes
 
chinasun

chinasun

Titanium100 said:
Yes Russia could retreat which is why the US will emerge re-fuelled...

It would mean Russia stood down and it got no guaraantes
Joint statement of the people's Republic of China and the Russian Federation on International Relations and Global Sustainable Development in the New era
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

chinasun said:
Joint statement of the people's Republic of China and the Russian Federation on International Relations and Global Sustainable Development in the New era
You can't 'become new era while standing down and Russia was basically deterred as far as ground reality goes.. Both states are not matured... This will boost Ze-Americans
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

chinasun said:
Take a look at the statement. China and Russia are already back-to-back.
CN and RU can't chellenge even together they need more then that.... A retreat will be a major setback to their attempts for alternative world order..

It will be back to the drawing line.. But maybe in few years they will make comeback who knows
 
V

Village life

To me it seems Putin wants USA to spend more and more money meanwhile china will bleed US economically in S China sea ,Putin will not invade Ukraine but will fight in gray zone through proxies leaving Ukrainian and eastern Europe economies to collapse that will bring turmoil in the region that will be the time when Serbia will play an important role Germany and Poland can not with stand the flux of immigrants ,this posture will divide Europe if Putin stays on borders of Ukraine , Germany and Poland will initially stand with US but will need to become neutral if Russia stays on borders without war for one or two years with gray zone war, meanwhile US will try it's best to start limited Russia Ukraine war which Russia should avoid, If china pushes India further and some how creates economic destablity in India it will completely diminish US sole super power status , China should keep bleeding American allies in South China Sea and in the Himalayas economically, Strong pro American economies around Russia and China do not suit long term sino-russian ambitions they should play with the same rules which Americans played in Middle East by destabilizing pro Russian countries, ,
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

chinasun said:
China will not let Eurasia go to war. Building a multipolar world is in line with the trend.
Ukraine will not create war outside of ukraine but influence for the region...

7 billion are watching on social media imagine if Russia dispatch them in few days infront of the world... The impact will be gigantic...

This will implant Russia as the new age future in the back of Peoples minds.. This is the social media age
 
chinasun

chinasun

Titanium100 said:
Ukraine will not create war outside of ukraine but influence for the region...

7 billion are watching on social media imagine if Russia dispatch them in few days infront of the world... The impact will be gigantically massive...

This will implant Russia the new age in the back of Peoples minds.. This is the social media age
If there is to be no war in Eurasia, it is necessary to unite Russia and Europe. Establish the euro as the world currency. A multipolar world is China's only goal.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

chinasun said:
If there is to be no war in Eurasia, it is necessary to unite Russia and Europe. Establish the euro as the world currency. A multipolar world is China's only goal.
Nah bro.. China doesnt want that besides not to forget China has reached a treeshold where any would be superpower that wants hegemony has to get them outta the way and China will do the same...

Nobody will accept someone that big just acting neutral etc etc it is like an elephant trying to hide in a tiny small tree and ppl will inteprete this as political scam.. Nah brah it will not sit well with anyone who has ambitions.. China has entered that treeshold called game of thrones you either play or dearm and de-nuclearize yourself
 
chinasun

chinasun

Titanium100 said:
Nah bro.. China doesnt want that besides not to forget China has reached a treeshold where any would be superpower that wants hegemony has to get them outta the way and China will do the same...

Nobody will accept someone that big just acting neutral etc etc it is like an elephant trying to hide in a tiny small tree and ppl will inteprete this as political scam.. Nah brah it will not sit well with anyone who has ambitions.. China has entered that treeshold called game of thrones you either play or dearm and de-nuclearize yourself
There will be no second empire in this world. One of the purposes of establishing Belt and Road Initiative is to unite Eurasia and build a multipolar world.
 

