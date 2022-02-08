Stragetic setback for Russia - The US will emerge re-fuelled

The reason the Americans were spamming the invasion was part of their mind games and to disrupt Russia's intentions..



1. Biden said many times with confident look ''He(Putin) will attack cause he put himself where he can't backout''



This means Biden's intel team is top notch...



2. The situation is double edged sword for Putin with two options ''Invade by making an incursion re-enter the revival of new Russian age at the becosting of US or retreat giving initiative back to the US where Russia's influence will slowly begin to fade and that aura of fear will be gone in Europe..



Russian incursion will embolden them into a new Russian golden age while the US will fade influence wise slowly by such outcome where the Russian's will step into the world stage overnight..



3. Hence the Americans have been obsessed with invasion because they don't want it to happen otherwise it will make there prestige suffer including influence will wane down



It is the aftermath outfall what scares the US and loss of influence as consequence and A new belligerent Russia stepping into the world stage.. Russia's stock will go up ridiculously and will mentally gain influence over east europe as few of them will exit for security reasons... Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Greece, Macedonia, Montonegro will leave NATO and the baltics may exit but not guaraanteed..



An Eastern ortodox alliance could take shape as a consequence of that on the eastern-south European territories