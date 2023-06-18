What's new

Story of three Slave Nations

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,616
-1
4,334
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
story of three slave nations. what lesson Pakistan must learn from Germany and Japan. Pakistan got freedom from Britain in 1947 and almost same time Japan and Germany lost the world wars. These three countries lost millions of people in war or migration. Germany and Japan stories are admirable. Germany and Japanese were bombed to hell. they were thrown tons of bomb on Germany everyday by allied force Japanese were bombed with atomic bombs but still they become economic powers. every single car we find in the world is Japanese and German. question is how they reached to this economic hights and other side Pakistan after losing millions of people when they got freedom from Britain and still country is shit HOL. it is mainly because in start of journey as country the loyal leadership was killed by its corrupt army Generals and the gernerals never allowed the country run properly by its loyal people. basically it is story of three slave nations. Germany and Japanese they still amaraicn slaves since their los in world war 2 and still American army is station there and usa control Pakistan through pakistan's corrupt gernerals and corrupt politicians. question is how Japanese and German became economic supper power and Pakistans not. Why Pakistan's top brains are being forced to leave the country. question is why German and Japanese loyal to their countries and Pakistanis are not loyal to its mother land. they have one thing common they three slaves of usa. Germany went underful control of usa after fall of Berlin wall as soviet retreated and usa army is still there.they cant do anything nothing with out USA permission. other hands Japanese have similar story. Pakistan can not do nothing with out permission of usa. question is how those two slaves reached to the heights and Pakistan not. Is it question of good slave and bad slave?
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
3,574
-40
3,492
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Cash GK said:
story of three slave nations. what lesson Pakistan must learn from Germany and Japan. Pakistan got freedom from Britain in 1947 and almost same time Japan and Germany lost the world wars. These three countries lost millions of people in war or migration. Germany and Japan stories are admirable. Germany and Japanese were bombed to hell. they were thrown tons of bomb on Germany everyday by allied force Japanese were bombed with atomic bombs but still they become economic powers. every single car we find in the world is Japanese and German. question is how they reached to this economic hights and other side Pakistan after losing millions of people when they got freedom from Britain and still country is shit HOL. it is mainly because in start of journey as country the loyal leadership was killed by its corrupt army Generals and the gernerals never allowed the country run properly by its loyal people. basically it is story of three slave nations. Germany and Japanese they still amaraicn slaves since their los in world war 2 and still American army is station there and usa control Pakistan through pakistan's corrupt gernerals and corrupt politicians. question is how Japanese and German became economic supper power and Pakistans not. Why Pakistan's top brains are being forced to leave the country. question is why German and Japanese loyal to their countries and Pakistanis are not loyal to its mother land. they have one thing common they three slaves of usa. Germany went underful control of usa after fall of Berlin wall as soviet retreated and usa army is untill there.they cant do anything nothing with out USA permission. other hands Japanese have similar story. Pakistan can not do nothing with out permission of usa. question is how those two slaves reached to the heights and Pakistan not. Is it question of good slave and bad slave?
Click to expand...

India is a begger slave nation than Japan and Germany.
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,830
8
5,334
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Germany: slave nation that accepted slavery but with the intention of bringing their people up and making their country powerful again. Now is powerful enough that it can’t be classified as slave nation anymore.

Japan: slave nation that accepted slavery but with the intention of bringing their people up and making their country powerful again. Now is powerful enough that it can’t be classified as slave nation anymore.

Pakistan: was a well off nation and Asian tiger in its early years but accepted slavery with its leaders wanting to increase their personal wealth. While war torn countries accepted temporary slavery to rebuild and stand on their feet again, the well off nation of Pakistan accepted slavery so the leaders can destroy the country for their own personal benefits.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's first atomic bomb, hydrogen bomb, first rocket and satelite all the creations of graduates from this exile school
Replies
8
Views
467
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Cash GK
A Retired General
Replies
8
Views
584
Cash GK
Cash GK
beijingwalker
China's rising clout spotlighted at finance chief meetings before G7 summit, changes in global order following the loss of the U.S. dominance
Replies
13
Views
547
nahtanbob
N
Cash GK
The Silenced Voices of Pakistani Activists: Censorship and Corruption in the Digital Age
Replies
0
Views
515
Cash GK
Cash GK
khansaheeb
My family owned 1,000 slaves and profited from the trade: this is how I am trying to make amends
Replies
0
Views
403
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom