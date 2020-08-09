/ Register

Story of Pakistan | Rise from The Ashes (1906 – 1919)

Discussion in 'Pakistan History' started by iampakistan, Aug 9, 2020 at 9:21 PM.

    ISPR released a multi-episode documentary series (7 episodes) based on the Book: Struggle & Creation of Pakistan, by Dr. Riaz Ahmed. Each episode encompasses a crisp and authentic narration of the Pakistan Movement (1857 - 1947) to create awareness among our Youth about the History of Pakistan.



    This episode of the documentary series includes the untold short stories of Pakistan Movement from the era (1906 - 1919).
    Shaan Shahid takes us back to the start of the 20th century and the Story of Pakistan in that era.

    The events that unfolded include, WW-I, Khilafat Movement and Establishment of All India Muslim League.

    The narrated stories include:

    Establishment of Muslim League.
    The Story of Partition / Re-Union of Bengal.
    Jinnah joins Muslim League (1913).
    Khilafat Movement.
     
    This is very informative and amazing series.
    Even when I knew a lot about the story of Pakistan, it added some lesser known facts to my knowledge.
    It is a must-watch.
     
