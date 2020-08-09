Story of Pakistan | Rise from The Ashes (1906 – 1919)

ISPR released a multi-episode documentary series (7 episodes) based on the Book: Struggle & Creation of Pakistan, by Dr. Riaz Ahmed. Each episode encompasses a crisp and authentic narration of the Pakistan Movement (1857 - 1947) to create awareness among our Youth about the History of Pakistan. This episode of the documentary series includes the untold short stories of Pakistan Movement from the era (1906 - 1919). Shaan Shahid takes us back to the start of the 20th century and the Story of Pakistan in that era. The events that unfolded include, WW-I, Khilafat Movement and Establishment of All India Muslim League. The narrated stories include: • Establishment of Muslim League. • The Story of Partition / Re-Union of Bengal. • Jinnah joins Muslim League (1913). • Khilafat Movement.