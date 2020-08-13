/ Register

  • Thursday, August 13, 2020

Story of Pakistan | Kashmir; An Unfinished Saga | ISPR

Discussion in 'Pakistan History' started by iampakistan, Aug 13, 2020 at 10:32 PM.

  1. Aug 13, 2020 at 10:32 PM #1
    iampakistan

    iampakistan FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    12
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 59 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan


    This episode of the documentary series includes the History of Kashmir, Genesis of the Kashmir issue and the unbreakable link between Pakistan and Kashmir.

    Shaan Shahid narrates the History and genesis of Kashmir issue.

    The narrated stories include:

    • Brief History of Kashmir.
    • Gulab Singh’s treachery-1830
    • Indemnity – R. Sutlej to Indus
    • Gulab Singh getting Control of Jammu.
    • Political Awakening of Kashmir (1930 - 1947).
    • Jinnah cautioning Sheikh Abdullah (1936).
    • Nehru’s cultivation of Sheikh Abdullah.
    • Kashmiri masses’ desire to be part of Pakistan.
    • Boundary Commission 1947.
    • Nehru’s Platonic Love Affair.
    • Standstill Agreement – 1947.
    • Gandhi & Nehru’s influence on Maharaja.
    • Indian Invasion of Kashmir 1947.
    • The Unfulfilled Promise of Plebiscite – 1948.

    Expert Opinions of following Pakistani Historians have also been included in this episode:

    1. Justice (R) Syed Manzoor Gilani
    2. Dr Moeed Pirzada

     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 13, 2020 at 10:48 PM #2
    bahadur

    bahadur FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    36
    Joined:
    Jul 27, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 11 / -0
    Country:
    Nepal
    Location:
    India
    a peacrful solution is recognition of loc as intermational border .
     
  3. Aug 13, 2020 at 11:22 PM #3
    inspirierene

    inspirierene FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    8
    Joined:
    Jul 17, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 9 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    An informative video. Many of our people don’t have sufficient knowledge about the history of Kashmir. This video has summed up everything very precisely.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 1, Guests: 4)
  1. iampakistan