Story of Pakistan | Kashmir; An Unfinished Saga | ISPR



​

This episode of the documentary series includes the History of Kashmir, Genesis of the Kashmir issue and the unbreakable link between Pakistan and Kashmir.Shaan Shahid narrates the History and genesis of Kashmir issue.The narrated stories include:• Brief History of Kashmir.• Gulab Singh’s treachery-1830• Indemnity – R. Sutlej to Indus• Gulab Singh getting Control of Jammu.• Political Awakening of Kashmir (1930 - 1947).• Jinnah cautioning Sheikh Abdullah (1936).• Nehru’s cultivation of Sheikh Abdullah.• Kashmiri masses’ desire to be part of Pakistan.• Boundary Commission 1947.• Nehru’s Platonic Love Affair.• Standstill Agreement – 1947.• Gandhi & Nehru’s influence on Maharaja.• Indian Invasion of Kashmir 1947.• The Unfulfilled Promise of Plebiscite – 1948.Expert Opinions of following Pakistani Historians have also been included in this episode:1. Justice (R) Syed Manzoor Gilani2. Dr Moeed Pirzada