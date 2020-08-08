/ Register

Story of Pakistan (1857–1947) I Creation & Struggle of Pakistan

Discussion in 'Pakistan History' started by dexter, Aug 8, 2020 at 9:26 PM.

    ISPR released a multi-episode documentary series (7 episodes) based on the Book: Struggle & Creation of Pakistan, by Dr. Riaz Ahmed. Each episode encompasses a crisp and authentic narration of the Pakistan Movement (1857 - 1947) to create awareness among our Youth about the History of Pakistan.



    This episode of the documentary series includes the untold short stories of Pakistan Movement from 1857 to 1905.
    Shaan Shahid takes us back to the very beginning of the story of Pakistan. The events that unfolded in the aftermath of the War of Independence 1857, in fact laid the foundation for the Pakistan Movement.
    The narrated stories include:
    • Tragic end of the Mughal Empire.
    • Imprisonment of Bahadur Shah Zafar.
    • Brutalities of the British Raj.
    • Critical role played by Sir Sayed Ahmed Khan to save the Muslims from becoming pawns in a bigger political game.
     
    This thread must remain for ISPR release only. For other stories about struggle of Pakistan; members are advised to post separate thread.

