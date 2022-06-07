What's new

Story of house social media activist Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death by Sindhi MNA Jan Karim

I came across this short podcast where human rights activist Jibran Nasir details exactly how and why Nazim Jokhio was killed.

In summary...

  • He recorded and confronted an Arab Prince illegally hunting endangered birds in Pakistan
  • He was threatened by Jan Karim to delete the video and apologise - he refused to apologise
  • He was picked up from his home in front of his wife and brother
  • He was taken to Jan Karim's compound
  • He was tortured for hours
  • His brother was bought to convince him to cooperate
  • After hours of torture he deleted the video but refused to apologise
  • They sent his brother home and continued to torture him, until he died several hours later
  • His corpse was dumped outside the walls of Jan Karim compound as a warning to the rest of the community
 
