Story of house social media activist Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death by Sindhi MNA Jan Karim

I came across this short podcast where human rights activist Jibran Nasir details exactly how and why Nazim Jokhio was killed.
In summary...
- He recorded and confronted an Arab Prince illegally hunting endangered birds in Pakistan
- He was threatened by Jan Karim to delete the video and apologise - he refused to apologise
- He was picked up from his home in front of his wife and brother
- He was taken to Jan Karim's compound
- He was tortured for hours
- His brother was bought to convince him to cooperate
- After hours of torture he deleted the video but refused to apologise
- They sent his brother home and continued to torture him, until he died several hours later
- His corpse was dumped outside the walls of Jan Karim compound as a warning to the rest of the community
Last edited: