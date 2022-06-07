Story of house social media activist Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death by Sindhi MNA Jan Karim

He recorded and confronted an Arab Prince illegally hunting endangered birds in Pakistan

He was threatened by Jan Karim to delete the video and apologise - he refused to apologise

He was picked up from his home in front of his wife and brother

He was taken to Jan Karim's compound

He was tortured for hours

His brother was bought to convince him to cooperate

After hours of torture he deleted the video but refused to apologise

They sent his brother home and continued to torture him, until he died several hours later

His corpse was dumped outside the walls of Jan Karim compound as a warning to the rest of the community

I came across this short podcast where human rights activist Jibran Nasir details exactly how and why Nazim Jokhio was killed.In summary...