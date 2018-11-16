What's new

Story of genocide of Kashmiri pandit from the mouth of Kashmiri pandit

Suriya said:
Don't equate partition violence that happened all over Punjab even Bengal to genocide of pandit of the early 90s.
HostileInsurgent said:
You can’t equate the partition violence all across the borders in 1947 to what happened to us in Kashmir in 1990.
Lmao.. Jammu Massacre is being rubbed under the carpet by saying partition Massacre not knowing that Kashmir was not seprated at that time and no movement was happening..LOC didnt even exist.. you started Massacre of Muslims in 1947 till 90s and even to this day... but when Muslims retaliated you guys start crying crocodiles tear..
Suriya said:
Why do pajeets on PDF keep quoting propaganda sources ? 🤔
 
@TheSnakeEatingMarkhur @Samlee @fitpOsitive

The massacre occurred i think in 30s? When I think 24 people lost lives while giving a single azan?

Anyway, we should not quote examples of pre-UN era as everybody did something terrible before. Yes, we can remember them. You are right that injustice, happened centuries ago, travel through generation and erupts later in future. Like, in recent Dehli riots, a community memory will travel from Dehli to all over India across different families and may take its toll in different city.

Just quotes sources after India became 'secular' and independent. It is better.
 
That Farukh Abdullah was playing golf when we were getting killed and then cries foul
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Lmao.. Jammu Massacre is being rubbed under the carpet by saying partition Massacre not knowing that Kashmir was not seprated at that time and no movement was happening..LOC didnt even exist.. you started Massacre of Muslims in 1947 till 90s and even to this day... but when Muslims retaliated you guys start crying crocodiles tear..

Why do pajeets on PDF keep quoting propaganda sources ? 🤔
It was a partition violence, even muslims were genociding non muslims in the areas of Punjab and Jammu shares a huge border with both Indian and Pakistani Punjab.
fitpOsitive said:
Why?
Its like comparing a riot to a pogrom.
 
