almost 400 metres across the Line of Control to target Indian Army soldiers, sources said.

Pakistan Border Action Teams usually comprise members of the special forces of the Pakistan Army and some terrorists. They have known to intrude into India to target Indian soldiers patrolling along the border.Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh were killed in the attack, the army said. Another soldier was also wounded and is under medical treatment.The incident took place around 12:15 pm, news agency PTI said, quoting an officer. The army said it had retaliated "strongly and effectively" against Pakistan army posts.