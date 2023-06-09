Storm Shadow Subsonic Cruise Missile in Russia-Ukraine war

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
UK has provided Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine
Lets see how Subsonic Cruise Missiles perform against Russia given that Russians have too notch defence systems in the world
And storm Shadows are well into action (however 250km range i think is not enough to attack mainland Russia)
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22617..._medium=social&utm_campaign=sunyoutubestories
We also have such missile in development so it will be heartening to see the success of Subsonic Cruise Missiles in an actual war
UK sending long-range missiles to Ukraine - BBC News
The Storm Shadow cruise missile will give Ukraine new capabilities in its conflict with Russia.
www.bbc.com
