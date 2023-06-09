What's new

Storm Shadow Subsonic Cruise Missile in Russia-Ukraine war

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
UK has provided Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine
Lets see how Subsonic Cruise Missiles perform against Russia given that Russians have too notch defence systems in the world
UK sending long-range missiles to Ukraine - BBC News

The Storm Shadow cruise missile will give Ukraine new capabilities in its conflict with Russia.
And storm Shadows are well into action (however 250km range i think is not enough to attack mainland Russia)
Stormshadow~2.jpg


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22617..._medium=social&utm_campaign=sunyoutubestories

We also have such missile in development so it will be heartening to see the success of Subsonic Cruise Missiles in an actual war
Fw0c4qDaQAM-auW.jpeg


Screenshot_20230609_131401.jpg
 

