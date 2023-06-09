Storm Shadow Subsonic Cruise Missile in Russia-Ukraine war

UK sending long-range missiles to Ukraine - BBC News The Storm Shadow cruise missile will give Ukraine new capabilities in its conflict with Russia.

UK has provided Storm Shadow missiles to UkraineLets see how Subsonic Cruise Missiles perform against Russia given that Russians have too notch defence systems in the worldAnd storm Shadows are well into action (however 250km range i think is not enough to attack mainland Russia)We also have such missile in development so it will be heartening to see the success of Subsonic Cruise Missiles in an actual war