DVDs wear out. So we have to copy the softwares time to time into new DVDs.



I thought the permanent way to store the softwares would be to upload them to Google drive.



I uploaded the softwares. When I downloaded them and tried to install on my desktop, it showed error message. I don't remember exactly but it was something to the effect 'The setup file is missing'. So I am unable to use the softwares.



Is there any solution to this? Is there a way around the problem? Does this happen in Dropbox also?

