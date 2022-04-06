Stories from North America, your experiences, your views

MultaniGuy
When I was living in Saudi Arabia I had a few family friends studying in USA.
Universities such as UT Austin, UT Dallas, Virginia Tech University.
Some of my other Pakistani classmates when he went to USA, he said they are better
than us in EVERYTHING, except in religion (Islam), just that part though, just that part.
He went to study Bachelors in History and a Master's degree in Accounting.
I also have relatives in USA.
Another thing, do you think Pakistanis living in USA have an identity crisis?
Your views?
