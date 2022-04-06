Stories from North America, your experiences, your views

What's new

When I was living in Saudi Arabia I had a few family friends studying in USA.

Universities such as UT Austin, UT Dallas, Virginia Tech University.

Some of my other Pakistani classmates when he went to USA, he said they are better
than us in EVERYTHING, except in religion (Islam), just that part though, just that part.

He went to study Bachelors in History and a Master's degree in Accounting.

I also have relatives in USA.

Another thing, do you think Pakistanis living in USA have an identity crisis?

Your views?
 
In the West, I heard when people from the West convert to Islam, usually people in the West see them as traitors.

But then hey, somebody said why are you getting angry at that British man converting to Islam, it is his personal choice.

lol.
 
Your flag shows Canada so you pretty much have a good idea of what the US is like. The US just has 10 times as much of everything.


 
I live in the US since the age of 2. I think early on we had some sort of crisis, but when 9/11 happened we were reminded of who we were "Muslims" and the label stuck and I will say reinforced our beliefs (and made people scared of us at the time which I don't mind its good to be feared) made the young more attached. I don't think more education allowed us to be less religious but I will say education allowed us to develop both spiritually and worldly, more so broadened our mind and scope. Now after Abhinandone, made Pakistani's more proud and to the point many are nationalist type and fiercely identify with their origins.
 

