StoreDot is partnering with VinES to develop extreme fast charge XFC battery cells

April 21, 2023 3:38 AM
- StoreDot is partnering with VinES to develop XFC battery cells and plan for commercialisation
- Agreement will focus on the development of several XFC types of cell form-factors, expected to be adopted on VinFast vehicles starting from 2025
The agreement will see both companies embark on a collaboration to jointly research, develop and offer extreme fast charge (XFC) battery cells in different form-factors, in preparation for XFC battery mass production and supply. StoreDot will license and share its proprietary XFC technology whereas VinES will provide and contribute its know-how and experience with multiple form factor development, manufacturing, validation and global supply chain network.
The first generation of this XFC battery cell is expected to be commercially available in 2025 and immediately adopted by VinFast vehicles.
Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO said: "We're delighted to be partnering with VinES and further cementing our long-standing relationships with Vingroup and VinFast. This venture is an important one for us as we look to build more partnerships with companies at every level of the EV battery ecosystem such as Vingroup. I'm confident that the combination of our XFC cell chemistry and VinES's complimentary form-factor development, manufacturing, evaluation, certification, and supply chain capabilities will deliver world-class market leading EV batteries that will raise the bar further for the industry."
Talking about the partnership, Ms Pham Thuy Linh, CEO of VinES said: "The partnership with StoreDot reflects VinES' s complimentary strategies by combining global innovative technologies with those in-house in our state-of-the-art production of electric vehicle batteries in Vietnam. With the XFC technology, we believe it will offer improved customers' experience, provide cost savings and remove charging time anxiety entirely. With StoreDot's team of talented scientists and experienced experts, combined with our know-how in multiple form-factor development, real production experiences, we are excited to work towards a near-future commercialisation of the XFC technology and contribute to the acceleration of the EV revolution globally."
Last year, StoreDot revealed its '100inX' strategic technology roadmap. This featured 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles (or 160 km) per minute of charging - three generations of StoreDottechnologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi solid state and post-lithium architecture. The roadmap reaffirms that the timings for these will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.
StoreDot has a long-standing relationship with conglomerate Vingroup. In January last year leading Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast (a Vingroup company) was the lead investor in StoreDot's Series D funding round of up to $80 million USD.