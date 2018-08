Taliperu reservoir receives heavy inflows, ten crest gates lifted

The Taliperu reservoir in Charla mandal received heavy inflows as the Chintavagu and other forest streams along the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh were in spate.



Ten crest gates of the dam were lifted, four fully and the remaining to a height of three feet, discharging about 25,000 cusecs of floodwater into the Godavari.

According to sources, water level in Kinnerasani reservoir in Palvancha mandal has almost touched the full reservoir level of 407 feet on Tuesday.



In Khammam district, several parts of Madhira, Sattupalli and some other mandals witnessed light to moderate rainfall since early Tuesday.

Low-lying areas inundated



Staff Reporter adds from Sangareddy: Heavy rain lashed Sangareddy and Siddipet districts in the last two days with low-lying areas getting inundated. Many cellar areas used for parking vehicles in apartments were water-logged.



While Wargal in Gajwel revenue division received 10.6 mm rainfall, Mulugu received 9.6 mm. Only six mandals of the total 22 mandals in Siddipet division received excess rainfall while eight mandals registered normal rainfall. In the remaining mandals, the rainfall was deficit.