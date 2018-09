Stopping the Water Tanker Mafia , rediscovering the Lost Wealth

How Much Wealth is Disappearing from Pakistani Citizen their purchasing power is being reduced due to this unwanted problem





How many visits a Tanker makes in Day , carrying water to Homes in City of Karachi

6,000 Rupee

4.3 Billion Dollar









The Bhasha Dam donation campaign in 90 days reached 3.2 Billion rupee



WATER MAFIA , gets 1 Billion Rupee in 3 days

WATER MAFIA , gets 3 Billion Rupee in 9 days



For comparison:The Bhasha Dam donation campaign in 90 days reached 3.2 Billion rupeeWATER MAFIA , gets 1 Billion Rupee in 3 daysWATER MAFIA , gets 3 Billion Rupee in 9 days

Why not force the collected money to go to Bhasha DAM fund ? Instead of WAPDA or other Water bodies?



Customer Pays Online

Money Goes to Bhasha Dam 95% money goes to bhasha dam 5% driver charge



--------------->The Tanker driver gets paid by Government (Regular driving charges)

Tanker comes to your home to fill up water
The Tanker driver gets paid by Government (Regular driving charges)

Just need to introduce a "COLLECTION MECHANISM OF CASH " so money is going to federal bhasha account





*****Redirect Cash collection directly to Supreme Court Bhasha Dam fund





Can you see with so much pressure that water is coming out .... all going to water mafia the money , who is running this Gangster business in large cities ????



Who is involved?

Sindh Government

Politician

http://www.kwsb.gos.pk/ KWSB ....DO THEY DONATE MONEY COLLECTED TO BHASHA



GANGS run the show ???













This Tanker Bazi money being collected since 1999

WHO COLLECTS MONEY

WHERE THE MONEY GOES

DO WE HAVE PAPER TRAIL OF THIS MONEY GOING TO DAM FUND





If we correct this one area we can may be reach 50% of our Dam collection goals in rapid time